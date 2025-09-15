'Will set aside entire exercise if...': Supreme Court warns Election Commission over Bihar SIR

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would 'set aside' the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar if it finds any 'illegality in methodology' adopted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Fixing October 7 as the final hearing of arguments, the top court also stated that it cannot give any 'piecemeal opinion' on the matter, and the final verdict would be applicable for pan-India SIR.
