Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. 'Will set aside entire exercise if...': Supreme Court warns Election Commission over Bihar SIR

'Will set aside entire exercise if...': Supreme Court warns Election Commission over Bihar SIR

Fixing October 7 as the final hearing of arguments, the top court also stated that it cannot give any 'piecemeal opinion' on the matter, and the final verdict would be applicable for pan-India SIR.

The Supreme Court on Monday warned the Election Commission over Bihar SIR.
The Supreme Court on Monday warned the Election Commission over Bihar SIR. Image Source : PTI (FILE)
Edited By: Aalok Sen Sharma
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court said on Monday that it would 'set aside' the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar if it finds any 'illegality in methodology' adopted by the Election Commission of India (ECI). Fixing October 7 as the final hearing of arguments, the top court also stated that it cannot give any 'piecemeal opinion' on the matter, and the final verdict would be applicable for pan-India SIR. 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Breaking News Bihar SIR Bihar Supreme Court Election Commission Election Commission Of India Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Election
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\