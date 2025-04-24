Will Seema Haider return to Pakistan after Pahalgam terror attack? Here's what her lawyer said Pahalgam attack: The govt announced the immediate suspension of Indus Waters Treaty, closure of the Attari ICP, cancellation of SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme visas for Pakistani nationals, and reduction of diplomatic presence at both Indian and Pakistani High Commissions to 30 officials each by May 1.

New Delhi:

After India decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES), and ordered Pakistani people to leave the country within 48 hours after the Pahalgam terror attack, Seema Haider again made it to the headlines. Seema was earlier in the news and limelight when she left Pakistan to marry her Indian lover (Sachin Meena). Now, she faces fresh scrutiny that the Centre has ordered all citizens of that country (Pakistan) to leave India before the month ends, in retaliation. This decision was taken as part of a series of retaliatory steps by the Indian government.

Seema, already married with four kids back home, had illegally entered India via Nepal in 2023. Despite the countrywide backlash, her lawyer AP Singh is hopeful that she will be allowed to live in India, as, he claimed, she was no longer a 'Pakistani citizen'.

Seema Haider no longer a 'Pakistani national': Advocate AK Singh

"Seema is no longer a Pakistani national. She married Sachin Meena, a resident of Greater Noida, and recently gave birth to their daughter, Bharti Meena. Her citizenship is now connected with her Indian husband, and therefore the Centre's directive should not apply to her," Advocate AP Singh told the media on Thursday (April 24).

Singh argued that the Centre's order was applicable only to those who currently hold Pakistani citizenship. He also pointed out that her case is distinct because it is already under investigation by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Seema Haider is 'Indian': AK Singh

"Seema is in India, and she is Indian. A woman's nationality is determined by her husband's nationality after marriage," he said. "I have also filed a petition on her behalf with the President of India. She is out on bail and has been fully complying with the conditions set by the Jewar court, which include not leaving her in-laws' residence in Rabupura, Greater Noida," AK Singh said.

Quoting international legal frameworks, Singh said, "The International Court of Justice and the Guardianship Act clearly state that a mother is the best guardian for a child. Would you want to send a daughter born in India to Pakistan?" He said Seema's marriage and motherhood are part of a naturalised process.

"The birth certificate issued by the Uttar Pradesh government names Seema Meena as the mother and Sachin Meena as the father of the child. This reinforces her integration into Indian society," the lawyer said.

Guardianship Act says child must stay with mother: Seema's lawyer

Asked if these arguments are likely to secure Seema an exemption from the Centre's directive, Singh said, "She qualifies for exemption. The Guardianship Act says the child must stay with the mother."

CCS meeting relevant outcomes

In the CCS meeting on Wednesday (April 23), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism. India has also decided to close the integrated Attari Check Post with immediate effect. India declared Defence/Military, Naval and Air Advisors in the Pakistani High Commission as Persona Non Grata and ordered to leave India within a week.

As a security measure, India has decided to withdraw its own Defence/Navy/Air Advisors from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad. These posts in the respective High Commissions are deemed annulled. Five support staff of the Service Advisors will also be withdrawn from both High Commissions.

The overall strength of the high commissions will be brought down to 30 from the present 55 through further reductions, to be effective by 1 May 2025. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced the decisions in a press briefing on Wednesday after the CCS meeting.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also announced that all valid visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be cancelled effective April 27 (Sunday). Medical visas will remain valid only until April 29 (Tuesday). All Pakistani nationals currently in India have been instructed to leave the country before their visa expires.

At present, Seema lives with her husband, Sachin, in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida.