Will Priyanka Gandhi contest UP elections? Congress leader responds

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday continued to maintain the suspense over her chances to fight the battle of the ballot in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh and asserted that the 'right decision would be taken at the right time.' There have been speculations that the Congress leader may make her election debut in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Asked if she will enter the electoral fray, Priyanka Gandhi, keeping her options open, said, “It has not yet been decided. There is still some time for elections and I will think about it and take a decision later.” She was not forthcoming even on whether a woman would be projected as the CM face in the state after today's announcement and said “I will tell this later when I want.”

On being pressed to answer on whether Priyanka Gandhi would be contesting from Raebareli or Amethi in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the Congress leader said, "One day I have to contest, though haven't taken a decision yet..., no answer for the time being, will see later."

“It is not all that bad if a woman belonging to a political leader's family is given a ticket as they contest and become capable,” she said, citing an example of an Amethi district’s gram Pradhan who fielded his wife and came to her sometime later seeking her help to control his wife who had begun taking her own decisions.

The Congress on Tuesday said it will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming assembly elections slated for early next year.

