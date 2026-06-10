Will PM Modi meet Trump at G7 Summit? India, US exploring possibility of bilateral meeting in France

New Delhi:

India and the United States are reportedly exploring the possibility of a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the upcoming G7 Summit in France next week. However, there is no confirmation yet on whether the bilateral meeting will take place, as it will depend on several factors, including the schedules of the two leaders and other logistical considerations, according to people familiar with the matter.

The people cited above said both New Delhi and Washington are looking at the possibility of a short meeting between Modi and Trump. "There is no clarity yet on it," they said.

PM Modi, Trump to participate in G7 Summit

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will participate in the G7 Summit in Evian, France, on June 16-17. During the Summit, he will exchange views with G7 leaders, and those from invited partner countries and International Organisations, participating in the summit sessions on - Forging New Partnerships and Rebuilding International Solidarity; Reviving Balanced, Shared and Sustainable Economic Growth for all; and Ensuring a Safe, Rapid and Efficient Rollout of AI. On the sidelines of the summit, PM Modi will also hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders.

Earlier on June 4, US President Trump announced his decision to attend the upcoming Group of Seven (G7) leaders' summit in France, a high-stakes gathering that comes amid intensifying friction between Washington and its traditional allies over the ongoing war in Iran.

Trump confirmed his travel plans via social media, revealing that his departure would follow a unique sporting event hosted at the presidential residence. "I'll be going to the G7, in France, immediately following what will be one of the Most Entertaining Nights in American History, the UFC World Championship Fights on the South Lawn of the White House," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The G7 framework unites seven of the world's most advanced economies, comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, and the US, with the European Union also participating as a member.

India-US bilateral ties

The relations witnessed a major downturn after Washington imposed punitive tariffs on India and President Donald Trump made controversial assertions regarding his role in de-escalating the India-Pakistan military clashes last May.

Following US Secretary of State Marco Rubio's visit to India last month, the two sides are now looking at rebuilding the bilateral ties. Rubio, during his meeting with the Prime Minister, invited him on behalf of President Trump to visit the White House in the "near future".

The top American diplomat described India as the "cornerstone" of Washington's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.

Also Read:

Also Read: