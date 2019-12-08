'Last rites of my sister after CM Yogi Adityanath visits us,' Unnao rape victim's sister calls for justice

'Will only cremate my sister after CM Yogi Adityanath visits us,' Unnao rape victim's sister calls for justice

Unnao rape victim's sister has made it clear that the family will not carry out the last rites until UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath comes to them himself and gives them an assurance that the justice will be delivered to the family soon.

The rape victim succumbed to her burns and injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on the night of December 6.

Rape victim's sister said, "We will not carry out my sister's last rites until Yogi Adityanath comes and assures us of swift justice."

She also added, "We want a government job and death penalty for the guilty."

UP's labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya on Saturday met with the family of the victim and handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as an ex-gratia compensation.

In an official statement, Maurya said, "The family will be given a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana. Apart from this, whatever assistance is needed in future, it will be made available to the family from time to time. The state government is very serious and sensitive towards the unfortunate incident."

Attempts are being made to convince the family to carry out the last rites and that all their demands will be met by the UP government.

The 23-year-old rape victim was set ablaze while on her way to the court, she was airlifted to Delhi's Safdarjung hospital where the doctors said that the girl had been dealt with over 90 per cent burns and that the next 24-48 hours were crucial.

The victim breathed her last at 11:40 pm on December 6. Before succumbing to her injuries she did tell the doctors to not let those guilty of putting her in that condition walk free.

