'Will no longer lay out carpets': Owaisi's message to UP's 'Abdul' after Abdul El-Sayed's Michigan win

New Delhi:

With Uttar Pradesh set to go to Assembly polls in early 2027, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has invoked the US midterm election results, particularly Abdul El-Sayed's victory in Michigan, to call on Muslims in the state to strengthen their political identity.

'Will no longer lay out carpets': Owaisi

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "An Abdul has won in Michigan; now the Abdul from Uttar Pradesh will have to strengthen his political identity. The Sanghis have tried very hard to turn ‘Abdul’ into a taunt. The time has come for us to show that Abdul does not bow to anyone but Allah. No more will we lay out the prayer mat."

Owaisi's remarks come ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, scheduled for early 2027. His message appeared to draw a parallel between El-Sayed's electoral success in the US and the need for greater political assertion among Muslims in Uttar Pradesh.

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to US Senate

Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim senator to win from Michigan, defeating Republican's Mike Rogers in US Midterm Election Results 2026. Sayed received 22.07 lakh votes (51.97 per cent), while Republican's Mike Rogers bagged 19.55 lakh (19,55,024) votes, as per 85 per cent of the votes counted.

42-year-old El-Sayed of Egyptian descent is a public health advocate. He previously led the health department in Detroit and Wayne County in southeast Michigan.

Who is Abdul El-Sayed?

El-Sayed studied medicine at the University of Michigan and Columbia University and earned a doctorate at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar. Sayed is married to Sarah Jakaku, whose parents are of Indian descent. Sayed called himself a capitalist; his campaign focused on the cost of living and other issues, influenced by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's campaign last year.

He campaigned on "Medicare for All", ending military aid to Israel, and campaign finance reform. Sayed entered the political race seven years after losing Michigan's Democratic gubernatorial primary by more than 20 percentage points. Sayed retreated into the political wilderness after losing the 2018 Democratic primary for governor to Gretchen Whitmer. He started a podcast, wrote a book, and became a regular presence on YouTube and television.

Also Read