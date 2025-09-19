MEA on Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence pact: 'Will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities' Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a "strategic mutual defence" agreement under which an attack on either country will be considered as "an aggression against both".

Showing a cautious approach over the recent defence pact between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, India on Friday said New Delhi and Riyadh have a wide-ranging strategic partnership that has only deepened in the past few years.

"India and Saudi Arabia have a wide-ranging strategic partnership which has deepened considerably in the last several years," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a press conference in New Delhi. "We expect that this strategic partnership will keep in mind mutual interests and sensitivities."

Saudi Arabia-Pakistan defence pact

Saudi Arabia and Pakistan on Wednesday signed a "strategic mutual defence" agreement under which an attack on either country will be considered as "an aggression against both". The agreement was signed by Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

"This agreement, which reflects the shared commitment of both nations to enhance their security and to achieving security and peace in the region and the world, aims to develop aspects of defence cooperation between the two countries and strengthen joint deterrence against any aggression," the agreement reads.

The agreement was signed just months after the four-day conflict between India and Pakistan that saw extensive use of drones and UAVs. On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed multiple terror camps in Pakistan in response to the deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam. The conflict stopped after the Pakistan DGMO called his Indian counterpart on May 10, urging for cessation of all hostilities.

'Will fight cross-border terrorism': MEA

During the press conference on Friday, Jaiswal also attacked Pakistan for supporting terrorism and stressed that India needs to fight cross-border terrorism and terrorism, as he urged the global community to intensify efforts to deal with terrorism.

"On terrorism matters, we are clear that the world is aware of the nexus between the terrorists and the Pakistani state and the military," he said.