Will G20 foreign ministers discuss solution to Russia-Ukraine conflict? MEA's reply on agendas of meet

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Wednesday addressed a press conference day ahead of G20 foreign ministers meet under India's G20 presidency sharing details of agendas of the event.

It would be the second ministerial meeting held under India's presidency and the venue will be Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center where 40 delegations are expected to participate.

Russia-Ukraine war one of agendas

"Given the developing situation of Russia-Ukraine, naturally, it'll be important point of discussion during foreign ministers' meet. Foreign ministers will be focusing on Russia-Ukraine situation, it'll be important to what they come out with, what understanding is developed," the Foreign Secretary said.

He asserted the issues of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict on the world including economic impact and impact on development will also be focused upon in the meeting.

"It is one of the largest gathering of foreign ministers hosted by any G20 presidency. During the Foreign Ministers meeting, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will be chairing two sessions of the foreign ministries meeting," Kwatra said.

What Russia said

Russian Foreign Ministry on Tuesday said that the country's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and India's External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar will touch on a number of regional topics, including developments in Ukraine during Lavrov's visit to India for the G20. As part of the visit bilateral events, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar will discuss ways to further advance cooperation in key areas, as well as coordinate the schedule of upcoming contacts. The main thematic blocks include- trade, investment, transport and logistics cooperation, the use of national currencies in mutual settlements, and promising projects in the energy sector.

Other agendas of the meet

The first session will focus on multilateralism and issues related to food and energy. The second session will focus on four or five key issues including new and emerging threats includes counter-terrorism and narcotics, global skill mapping, focus on global talent pools: Foreign Secretary

India hosting G20 foreign ministers amid increasing rift between Russia and West on Ukraine conflict

Key leaders at the meet

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, France's Catherine Colonna, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, Germany's Annalena Baerbock and British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly are among those attending the India-hosted meeting.

Japan not to participate

However, Japanese media reported that Japan's foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is unlikely to attend due to his "scheduling conflict" with the parliament session. Hayashi's visit was seen as important in the backdrop of a plan to have a foreign ministerial meeting of the Quad countries on the sidelines of the G20 meeting. People familiar with the visits of the top G20 foreign ministers said S Jaishankar is likely to hold a series of bilateral talks on Wednesday including with his counterparts from Russia and China.

The G20 foreign ministers meeting is taking place days after a gathering of finance ministers and the Central Bank Governors of the G20 member countries in Bengaluru failed to come out with a joint communique over sharp differences between the Western powers and Russia-China combine over the Ukraine conflict.

European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell Fontelles, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajan, Australia's Penny Wong, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Indonesia's Retno Marsudi and Argentine Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero are also among those attending the G20 foreign ministers' meeting.

Ahead of Borrell's visit, the EU said the High Representative will convey a strong message on Russia's "blatant violation" of international law and the UN Charter, and its global consequences, in particular on energy and food insecurity.

The 27-nation EU has been playing a key role in pushing punitive sanctions against Russia as well as to extend all possible support to Ukraine including military assistance.

Schedule of the meeting

While the visiting dignitaries will be welcomed at a gala reception on March 1, the crucial deliberations on various challenges will be held on March 2 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC) at the Raisina Hills, people familiar with the agenda of the meeting said.

The G20 foreign ministers' meeting is expected to deliberate on multilateralism, food and energy security and development cooperation, counter-terrorism, new and emerging threats, global skill mapping and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

The foreign ministers are also likely to discuss ways to deal with falling economic growth, increasing inflation, lower demands for goods and services as well as increasing prices of food, fuel and fertilisers.

(With PTI input)

