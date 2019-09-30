Will cross LoC if needed: Army chief warns Pakistan on 'proxy war' against India

Image Source : PTI Will cross LoC if needed: Army chief warns Pakistan of 'proxy war' against India

Army Chief General Bipin Rawat has slammed Pakistan for 'proxy war' against India and said the Indian Army will cross border if needed. Rawat has said that the surgical strikes have sent across a message that the Line of Control (LoC) will be “sacrosanct” so long as Pakistan does not vitiate the atmosphere.

Speaking with the Times of India in an interview, General Rawat said it would no longer be “hide and seek” and if India had to cross the border, it would do so through air, ground route or both, referring to the surgical strikes.

"The strikes have delivered the message that the Line of Control (LoC) will remain sacrosanct as long as the other side remains quiet and does not vitiate the atmosphere. Pakistan controls the terrorists, who act as its proxies. It’s no longer going to hide and seek. If we have to go across, we will, through the air or the ground route or both," Rawat told TOI in an interview.

The Army chief also accused Pakistan of supporting terrorism, despite India giving them evidence required.

"They kept on saying we don’t support terrorists despite India giving them so much evidence. Now, after August 5. It was always there. There are terror training camps in Pakistan, though they keep on shifting them. Fighting a proxy war with us is the state policy of Pakistan," Bipin Rawat said.

He added that it was Pakistan’s state policy to fight a proxy war with India.

