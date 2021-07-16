'Will control media in six months': New Tamil Nadu BJP Chief K Annamalai

Follow us on Image Source : PTI K Annamalai joined the BJP recently and is set to replace L. Murugan as Tamil Nadu BJP chief.

Newly-appointed Tamil Nadu BJP chief K. Annamalai has raked up a controversy by stating that the party would control the media in the state in six months' time. The former IPS officer, who joined the BJP recently and is set to replace L. Murugan as Tamil Nadu BJP chief, was addressing a public meeting at Trichy on Thursday enroute Chennai where he will assume office as the party's state unit president on Friday.

Annamalai said that the media in Tamil Nadu has been criticising the BJP unnecessarily and the party would control the media in six months' time. Amid applause from party cadres, the newly-appointed state unit chief said that his predecessor Murugan is now the Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and the media in the state would be soon under the control of the party.

He said the media has been attacking the BJP in the state continuously, without any substance.

