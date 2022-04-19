Is Congress going to expel Sunil Jakhar after his no-reply to showcause notice?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI File image of senior leader and former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar.

The Congress Party disciplinary committee is set to meet soon to discuss the fate of senior party leader and former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar, along with Union Minister KV Thomas amid complaints of them going against the 'party line'. Sources suggest that Jakhar might be expelled from the grand old party.

The disciplinary committee had met earlier after complaints from party leaders, and sent show-cause notices to Jakhar and KV Thomas for their comments that were 'out of party line', and for making 'anti-party statements'. They were both asked to reply to the notices in a week. Jakhar skipped the deadline and had given no reply. Thomas did, and defended his remarks.

After the Punjab elections, Jakhar had criticized former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and termed him a liability for the party after the Congress lost to AAP in Punjab. He also alleged that he was not made the Chief Minister as he was a Hindu, despite having many MLAs on his side.

KV Thomas had attended a seminar organized by the CPI(M) on April 9 in Kerala against the party's wishes and local state leaders had been seeking action against him. In the seminar, Thomas also praised Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Latest India News