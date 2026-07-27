'Will be forced to sit again': CJP warns of fresh protests if FIRs against protesters not withdrawn

New Delhi:

The Cockroach Janata Party warned of fresh protests if demands regarding the withdrawal of FIRs against the protesters in the Jantar Mantar protests. CJP spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka stated that the students in Bihar and Bengal "have been arrested," along with the detention of protesters in Delhi.

Ranka hit out at the government over the "breach of agreement" over not taking legal action against the protesters in the Jantar Mantar protest, which was one of the key demands of the Gen Z group that led protests in Delhi over the NEET paper leak.

"Dear JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh ji, we are observing a complete breach of the agreement regarding no police action against the protestors. Hundreds of students have been arrested in Bihar and Bengal, and hundreds are being surveilled/harrassed in Delhi and other states. Multiple reports are emerging in Delhi around detention of volunteers supporting protestors with logistics," Ranka wrote in a social media post.

"We demand that all the FIRs against the protestors be immediately withdrawn, students be released, and no future FIRs be filed (in line with our agreement) by Delhi police / Central investigative agencies / Police in BJP-allied states, FAILING WHICH WE WILL BE FORCED TO SIT ON PROTEST AGAIN. We also demand that the written agreement around legal cases be shared with us by tomorrow, along with the aligned timelines with the Government of India," he wrote further. Earlier, spokesperson Saurav Das had also alleged that the "breach of trust will be completely unacceptable."

Ranka demands FIR copies

Meanwhile, the CJP spokesperson Ranka also asked for the FIR copies filed against the protesters during the Jantar Mantar protest. "On July 25, during our discussion with Nadda ji, Jitendra Singh ji, and the Delhi Police Commissioner, they had said that copies of the FIRs registered so far would be provided to us. However, we have still not received them. We would like the copies of the FIRs to be provided to us at the earliest," Ranka said.

Kapil Sibal extends support to CJP

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member and advocate Kapil Sibal extended support to the CJP over its demands for the withdrawal of the FIRs. He said that no action should be taken against those who participated in the protest, alleging that the governments do not want people to openly express their dissent. Sibal said that a system would be created to provide legal assistance to the protesters. A website would be set up where affected individuals could contact lawyers for legal support. Kapil Sibal announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore for this initiative. He also appealed to lawyers across the country to come forward and provide legal assistance to the protesters.

Sibal said that the fund would be used only for the protection and legal support of protesters and would be managed by the CJP. He alleged that the Delhi Police is using facial recognition technology to identify and target people who participated in the protest. Sibal also said that the action could be given a communal angle.

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