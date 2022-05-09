Will approach PM Modi against 'ill-treatment' by Uddhav govt: Navneet Rana

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MP Navneet Rana leaves for Delhi from her Khar residence, in Mumbai, Monday, May 9, 2022.

Amravati MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana on Monday said they will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of 'ill-treatment' meted out to them by the Maharashtra government while in jail.

Speaking to reporters in Mumbai, Navneet said that she and her husband are going to Delhi today. They will meet all the leaders who respect women.

"I am going to meet the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker and tell them how we were ill-treated from a lockup to jail. I am going to complain about it," Navneet Rana who defeated Shiv Sena's Anandrao Adsul in the 2019 polls said.

She said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray who back-stabbed the BJP "should not talk and teach the Ranas about principles".

On May 4, a special court in Mumbai granted bail to the couple. They were arrested by the Mumbai Police on April 23 after they announced to recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside Uddhav's residence private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra. This angered Shiv Sena workers, leading to tension in Mumbai and their arrest. Ranas, however, dropped their plan but were arrested by the police. Police had even slapped sedition charges against them.

Navneet Rana walked out of jail on May 5 following which she was admitted to a private hospital in the city. Her lawyer had then said she had complaints of high blood pressure, body-ache and spondylitis. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday.

Navneet Rana called Sanjay Raut a 'parrot'

Describing Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut as a 'parrot', Navneet Rana alleged that he had talked about "burying the couple". "We had filed a complaint against it here, but no action was taken. So, I am going to Delhi to raise the issue," she said.

The Ranas also dismissed Sena's allegation that they committed contempt of court by speaking to the media. Notably, the cout in its bail order barred the couple from speaking to the press on any subject related to the case.

"We did not talk about the offence, how it was registered against us, reciting 'Hanuman Chalisa' and Matoshree. We spoke about how I was ill-treated from the lockup to jail and how my health issues were avoided (ignored)," she said and wondered what would be the fate of common people if a public representative like her could be treated "in such a manner" in Maharashtra. "So, it was important for me to speak up and the Constitution has given me the right as a public representative. Nobody should snatch my rights from me".

CM Uddhav should learn from Devendra Fadnavis

The MP also said that CM Uddhav Thackeray should learn how to run the state from his predecessor and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"Devendra Fadnavis ji also ran the government for five years, but he was not this shrewd. Thackeray should learn from Devendra sahab how to run Maharashtra (government) and with what sentiments," she said.

