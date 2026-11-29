With the INDIA bloc visibly appearing to be on the backfoot over delimitation, a Maharashtra Congress MLA has offered to apologise to NCP(SP) supremo Sharad Pawar if he reconsiders his decision to back the proposed legislation.

The last-ditch effort to persuade Pawar was made by senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, and interestingly, this came a day after he described the NCP(SP) chief as someone who has a "history of backstabbing" people. But on Sunday, the six-time MLA said he did not want to hurt anyone, adding the image of Pawar will remain intact in his heart.

"If he (Sharad Pawar) do not support it, then I will apologise by placing my head at his feet. I will apologize in a public place," Wadettiwar told reporters in Nagpur. "Eighteen hours before I made my statement, it had appeared on their official Twitter handle, and Jitendra Awhad had also said that we had decided to completely support it. So because of that, taking the sentiments of the public into consideration, I made that statement."

"My statement was not meant to hurt anyone. Wherever they say, I will apologize there. And Pawar saheb's image, Pawar saheb's image in our hearts will remain intact, which is an image of a secular ideology. We want that. Therefore, there is absolutely no doubt about it," he added.

The NCP(SP) has decided to back the Centre over delimitation. The party has eight Lok Sabha members: Supriya Sule (Baramati), Amol Ramsing Kolhe (Shirur), Nilesh Dnyandev Lanke (Ahmednagar), Bhaskar Murlidhar Bhagare (Dindori), Mohite Patil Dhairyasheel Rajsinh (Madha), Bajrang Manohar Sonwane (Beed), Balya Mama Suresh Gopinath Mhatre (Bhiwandi) and Amar Sharadrao Kale (Wardha).

It also has one seat in the Rajya Sabha.

The party's decision to back the delimitation has caused an unease among the INDIA bloc. Opposition leaders are now trying to persuade the NCP(SP) to reconsider its support. Top Congress leaders, including Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, would also meet Pawar on Sunday, who remained hospitalised in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, the Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, would be tabled on Monday. The bill seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also raises the ceiling for a state assembly from 500 to 650.

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