Wife of Navy officer killed in Pahalgam trolled on social media, NCW comes out in support

New Delhi:

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has come out in support of Himanshi Narwal, the wife of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal who was killed in the recent Pahalgam terror attack. The Commission said that targeting or trolling a woman for her personal beliefs or ideological expressions is unjust and unacceptable.

Himanshi Narwal had urged people not to direct hate towards Muslims and Kashmiris in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack near Pahalgam in south Kashmir, which claimed the lives of 26 people, most of them tourists.

"We do not want people going after Muslims and Kashmiris," she said on Thursday.

Following her statement, the slain Army officer's wife was reportedly trolled on social media platforms.

NCW condemned online trolling

In a statement posted on X, the NCW condemned the online trolling she has faced.

Referring to the widespread social media criticism of her remarks, the NCW wrote, "After the death of Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, the way his wife Himanshi Narwal is being criticised on social media in relation to one of her statements is unfortunate."

The commission acknowledged that while Himanshi's remarks might not align with the sentiments of many, expressing disagreement must remain within "constitutional limits" and civil discourse.

The NCW said the country is "hurt and angry" by the terror act but urged restraint in targeting Himanshi Narwal, adding, "It is not right to troll a woman on the basis of her ideological expression or personal life."

The commission also reminded citizens that "the dignity and respect of every woman is valuable" and called for constructive and respectful expressions even during national grief.

Vinay Narwal was among 26 tourists killed by terrorists in Pahalgam on April 22 (Tuesday), only six days after his marriage in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie on April 16. The 26-year-old was on honeymoon with his wife Himanshi, when terrorists shot him at point blank. His last rites were held in Karnal on April 23 (Wednesday). Narwal had been serving at the Southern Naval Command in Kochi for the past one-and-a-half years after joining the Navy in 2022.

(With PTI inputs)

