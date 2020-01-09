Mercury dips after widespread rains; 21 Delhi-bound trains delayed due to fog

Image Source : PTI Patna: A train runs on its tracks amid a dense layer of fog during a cold winter morning

A day after heavy downpour in several parts of North India, cold wave conditions with an overcast sky prevailed over most parts of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh on Thursday. The severe fog led to the delay of at least 21 Delhi-bound trains by one to six hours.

According to northern railway officials, the Malda-Delhi junction Farakka Express was delayed by six hours and 15 minutes, followed by the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Brahmputra Mail, which was running behind its schedule by four hours and 30 minutes. Even the Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi Express and Puri-New Delhi Purushottam Express were delayed by four hours.

The Bhubaneshwar-New Delhi Duranto Express and Howrah-New Delhi Poorva Express were also running behind their schedule by three hours. On Wednesday, at least 16 Delhi-bound trains were delayed by one to eight hours.

According to Met officials, dry weather will is expected till January 11. The dry weather would largely prevail in both states with dense fog conditions. Industrial hub Ludhiana had a high of 6.8 degrees Celsius, while Amritsar and Patiala cities in Punjab recorded a low of 2.2 and 6 degrees. Patiala had 6 mm of rain.

In Haryana, Hisar town had a low of 3.2 degrees, while it was 6.8 degrees in Ambala, 5 degrees in Narnaul, 4 degrees in Sirsa and 7.4 degrees in Karnal, which had 22.6 mm rains. Chandigarh, which saw rain for the past three days, recorded a minimum temperature of 6.7 degrees.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Delhi's winter power demand touched all-time high on new year's day: Discom ​