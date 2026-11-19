Speaking during an interaction with students at the University of Chicago on Wednesday, moderated by Professor Robert Pape, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha stressed that any allegations concerning electoral irregularities required substantial evidence.

"Indian democracy is sacred. For me to even say that there is a problem in Indian democracy is difficult without 100, 200, 300 per cent proof," Gandhi said.

He argued that asking opposition parties to boycott elections would undermine the democratic process and leave party workers without political representation.

"But what happens to all the opposition workers if we tell them, 'Okay, don't participate in the election?' If we say that we are not going to contest elections, we end Indian democracy that minute. And we don't want to end the structure of Indian democracy," he said.

Explaining the Opposition's approach, Gandhi said, "So, our strategy is to expose what is going on and take the beating until the people of India realise that the system has been fully demolished."

He added that an electoral boycott would make the democratic process appear illegitimate in the eyes of voters. "If the opposition was to say we are not going to fight elections, in the mind of the Indian people, that process is now illegitimate. We don't want that. It has caused us and the whole opposition tremendous pain," he said.

Rahul Gandhi alleges irregularities within Election Commission

Gandhi also claimed that officials within the Election Commission were sharing information with opposition leaders about alleged irregularities in the electoral system.

"I'll be blunt with you. The Election Commission itself is now giving us information from inside. So, it's only a question of time when that structure collapses. The senior people in the Election Commission are now saying, look, we can't do this anymore," he said.

Rahul Gandhi targets BJP and RSS

The Congress leader also accused the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of working closely with major industrial houses, alleging a concentration of financial and political power.

He claimed that the country's biggest corporate entity was financially aligned with the BJP and pointed to differences in political funding between the ruling party and the Opposition.

"So, the biggest company in India is fused financially fully with the BJP. Right? So that gives them a massive financial monopoly. Just look at the donations, look at the amount of money that is spent by the Congress versus the BJP and other opposition parties, you'll see it," Gandhi said.

He further claimed to possess a list of "a whole bunch of shell companies that are used to distribute funds for the BJP".

With inputs from PTI

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