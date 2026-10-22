Why were Rehan Vadra's 75 photos removed from the exhibition? Bikaner House responds to the controversy

New Delhi:

A controversy has erupted over the removal of at least 75 photographs from an exhibition by Rehan Vadra, son of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and businessman Robert Vadra, at Delhi's Bikaner House. The issue came into the spotlight after Rehan alleged that he was asked to remove several photographs at the last minute, including an image of the Indian national flag. The controversy has drawn reactions from his parents and several Congress leaders, with Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra publicly expressing their support for him. Bikaner House Management Society has now issued a statement explaining why some photographs were removed from the exhibition.

Why were Rehan Vadra's photographs removed?

The controversy began after Rehan raised concerns on Instagram over the removal of photographs from his exhibition, titled 'No Idea Is Final'. He alleged that the Bikaner House administration had directed him to remove several images shortly before the exhibition was scheduled to open. According to Rehan, he had submitted all the information related to the exhibition to Bikaner House by 3:30 pm on Wednesday (October 21). However, he claimed that more than 70 photographs were removed at the last moment, leaving only around 40 images on display.

Rehan also alleged that he was asked to remove a photograph of the national flag. He further claimed that photographs linked to protests in Delhi were objected to by the administration, which allegedly warned that the exhibition would not be allowed to proceed unless the images were taken down. The exhibition is scheduled to open at Bikaner House in Delhi at 7 pm on Thursday. The alleged last-minute changes have triggered a debate over the selection of photographs and the conditions imposed on the exhibition.

What did Bikaner House say in its statement?

Responding to the controversy, the Bikaner House Management Society said some photographs displayed as part of Rehan's exhibition did not comply with its policies. The management said the removal request was made on that basis, while clarifying that the remaining photographs continued to be displayed.

In its statement, the society described Bikaner House as a public cultural institution dedicated to promoting art and culture. It said exhibitions and related activities held at the venue must adhere to the policies of the Bikaner House Management Society. The statement offers the management's explanation for seeking the removal of certain images. However, the controversy has emerged after Rehan's allegations that the changes were demanded shortly before the exhibition's opening.

Priyanka Gandhi, Robert Vadra back Rehan

Rehan has received public support from his mother, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who expressed pride in her son and said she would stand by him. "When those in power become afraid of expression, understand that their strength has come to an end," Priyanka said, backing her son's right to express himself through his work. Robert Vadra also defended Rehan, stressing that the exhibition was an artistic undertaking and had no connection with politics. "I am proud of my son. His exhibition has nothing to do with politics. He is a photographer. During the Delhi protests, he took some photographs, which are part of his creativity," Robert Vadra said.

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