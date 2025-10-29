Why was the Bangladesh national anthem sung at Congress event in Assam? Govt orders probe Assam Congress leader Bidhu Bhushan Das faces a probe after singing Amar Sonar Bangla at a party event in Sribhumi. The BJP calls it an insult to national pride, while Congress defends it as a Tagore song celebrating Bengali culture.

Guwahati:

The Assam government has ordered an inquiry after Congress leader Bidhu Bhushan Das allegedly sang Amar Sonar Bangla, the national anthem of Bangladesh, during a party meeting in Sribhumi district of the Barak Valley. The incident has triggered a fresh political controversy at a time when tensions between India and Bangladesh have been high following Dhaka's new map on a book cover that showed parts of Northeast India within its borders.

Why was the Bangladesh national anthem sung?

While the BJP has launched a sharp attack on the Congress, accusing it of being "Bangladesh-obsessed" and lacking national pride, the Congress has dismissed the criticism as "politically motivated." On Monday, Das, a resident of Bhanga in Sribhumi and former chairperson of the Seva Dal's district unit, began his address at the executive committee meeting of the Sribhumi district Seva Dal at Indira Bhavan by singing the song written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1905. The meeting was held at the local Congress office.

Congress accuses BJP of misrepresenting the incident

The Congress has refuted the allegations, saying the BJP is trying to exploit the issue for political mileage. Shahadat Ahmed Choudhury, head of the party's district media cell, clarified that Das had informed attendees beforehand that he would be singing a Rabindrasangeet. "The song Amar Sonar Bangla is primarily known as a Tagore composition," he said. Choudhury said Das hoists the Indian national flag at Indira Bhavan every Independence Day. "There is no question of him treating it as Bangladesh’s anthem. It was simply an expression of love for his mother tongue," he told reporters.

Tagore's 'Amar Sonar Bangla': From protest song to national anthem

Composed by Rabindranath Tagore in 1905, Amar Sonar Bangla translates to My Golden Bengal and was originally written as a protest against the first partition of Bengal by the British. The song vividly describes Bengal's natural beauty and the emotional bond Bengalis share with their land. It soon became a symbol of unity and resistance. The partition of Bengal was later reversed in 1911, but the song continued to hold deep cultural and emotional significance. In 1971, Bangladesh adopted Amar Sonar Bangla as its national anthem, almost seven decades after it was first written.

Sribhumi's Bengali-speaking roots

Sribhumi district, formerly known as Karimganj, lies next to Bangladesh and has a predominantly Bengali-speaking population. Locals often share linguistic and cultural ties with communities across the border, which adds layers of sensitivity to such incidents.

