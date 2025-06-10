Why was Asaduddin Owaisi missing from PM Modi's high-profile all-party delegation meeting? Prime Minister Narendra Modi met members of multi-party delegations who represented India abroad, highlighting its strong stance against terrorism and commitment to global peace post-Operation Sindoor.

New Delhi:

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi was notably absent from the high-level all-party delegation meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi held on Tuesday evening at the Prime Minister’s official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in New Delhi. The meeting brought together leaders from across the political spectrum who had recently returned from diplomatic missions abroad as part of India’s global outreach under Operation Sindoor.

Owaisi cites emergency, informs delegation leader

Owaisi, who was part of one of the diplomatic delegations, later clarified his absence, stating that he had to make an urgent trip to Dubai due to a medical emergency involving a close relative and childhood friend. He informed his delegation leader, BJP MP Baijayant Panda, about the situation prior to his departure.

Key leaders present at the meeting

Despite Owaisi’s absence, the meeting saw active participation from key political figures, including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, JD(U)’s Sanjay Kumar Jha, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Shinde. Former Union Ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad and Salman Khurshid also participated in the outreach efforts as part of the delegations.

PM Modi applauds efforts of delegates

Prime Minister Modi congratulated the members for their efforts in representing India’s stance on terrorism on international platforms following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives. He expressed pride in how the delegations articulated India’s unwavering commitment to peace and zero tolerance for terrorism during their diplomatic engagements.

Operation Sindoor: India's counter-terror response

The multi-party delegations had been sent to various world capitals to project a united front and communicate India’s strong position against terrorism, particularly in light of Operation Sindoor—India’s targeted military response to the Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the destruction of nine terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Delegates share insights from global outreach

During the meeting with the Prime Minister, the delegates briefed him on their interactions with foreign leaders, lawmakers, and opinion-makers. They shared how India’s position was received and discussed the importance of continued global cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

A symbol of national unity against terrorism

The government’s initiative to include members from both the ruling and opposition parties was seen as a demonstration of national unity on the critical issue of counter-terrorism. PM Modi acknowledged the bipartisan nature of the outreach and emphasized that India’s message of peace and resilience had resonated strongly worldwide.