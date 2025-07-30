'Why the name Operation Sindoor': Jaya Bachchan's fiery remarks in Rajya Sabha draw BJP's ire Criticising the government's choice of name for the counter-terror operation, she remarked, "Congratulations on the writers you’ve hired. You come up with grand names. But why call it 'Sindoor'? The sindoor was wiped away."

New Delhi:

Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan triggered a political controversy in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after questioning the naming of Operation Sindoor, launched in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack. She argued that the operation's name was insensitive, as the attack "destroyed the sindoor" of many women who lost their husbands in the April 22 attack.

Speaking in the Upper House during a debate on the operation, Bachchan began by offering condolences to the families of the 26 civilians killed in the brutal assault in Baisaran Valley on April 22. The victims were Hindu men, executed in front of their wives and children.

What Jaya Bachchan said

Slamming the government's choice of name for the counter-terror mission, she said, "I would congratulate you on the writers you have hired. You give grand names. Why did you name it 'Sindoor'? Sindoor toh ujad gaya (sindoor was destroyed), the wives of those who were killed."

Her comments were met with interruptions from members of the ruling party, prompting a sharp response. “Either you speak or I will speak. When you speak, I don’t interrupt. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please mind your tongue,” she told them.

Tense moments with fellow MP

The session also saw a brief exchange with Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, who attempted to calm her down. Bachchan responded pointedly, saying, “Priyanka, don’t control me,” while Chaturvedi smiled in return.

Bachchan went on to accuse the government of an intelligence failure that led to the massacre, saying, “You have destroyed the faith of the people. The families of the victims will never forgive you.”

BJP hits back, questions mindset

The remarks drew a strong reaction from the BJP. Party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla hit back, saying, “Just see their mindset. Jaya Bachchan ji, the terrorists destroyed sindoor, but sindoor is not just for embellishment; it is also a symbol of strength and capability.”

He explained that the name Operation Sindoor was meant to convey a strong message: “You wipe off sindoor, we will destroy you. This was achieved.” He also accused the Congress and the Samajwadi Party of lowering the morale of the armed forces with such statements.

Symbolism behind Operation Sindoor

According to multiple reports, the name Operation Sindoor was given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in response to the Pahalgam attack. In Hindu culture, sindoor (vermilion) is worn by married women as a symbol of their marital status.

The name was intended to symbolise both the profound loss suffered by the women who witnessed their husbands' killings and the nation’s resolve to respond with strength. The operation's title, while seen by some as emotionally resonant, has now become a flashpoint in the ongoing political discourse surrounding the attack and the government's response.