Why do people trust PM Modi so much? Former Principal Secretary Nripendra Misra reveals the secret

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has surpassed the record of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to become the country's longest-serving continuously elected PM. But what has kept him at the centre of public trust for so many years? What is his biggest strength? How does he make decisions? How does he respond during crises? In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Nripendra Misra, who served as Prime Minister Modi's Principal Secretary for nearly five and a half years and was one of his closest aides, shared insights into the Prime Minister's leadership style and working methods.

Dedication to the nation is PM Modi's biggest strength

According to Misra, PM Modi's greatest strengths are his unwavering commitment to the nation and his extraordinary communication skills. "For Prime Minister Modi, the country comes first, and this sentiment is reflected in every decision he makes. Furthermore, he possesses the ability to effectively communicate his vision to ordinary citizens, which has helped strengthen public trust in him over the years," he said.

Nripendra Misra recalls his first meeting with PM Modi

During the conversation, Misra also recalled his first meeting with Narendra Modi at Gujarat Bhavan on May 20, 2014, before Modi assumed office as Prime Minister. He noted that even before becoming the Prime Minister, Modi had a clear vision regarding the cleanliness drive (Swachhata Abhiyan), curbing corruption, and technology-based governance. According to Misra, Modi had also highlighted the growing importance of social media and digital technology, demonstrating his forward-looking approach.

Misra also mentioned that PM Modi possesses a unique ability to assess officials and identify their true potential. In his words, PM Modi can quickly understand whether an officer possesses a "burning fire" within or merely "smoke"—meaning, he can distinguish between an officer capable of achieving targets and one who is limited to merely maintaining the status quo. "This enables him to assign responsibilities based on an individual's capability rather than seniority alone," he added.

Calm and decisive during crises

Speaking about major decisions such as demonetisation, the surgical strikes, and the Balakot air strikes, Misra said that PM Modi remains calm and composed even during highly sensitive situations. According to him, the Prime Minister does not panic during a crisis; instead, he gathers all the necessary information and makes swift decisions.

Misra also described PM Modi as a disciplined leader who never loses his temper with officials. He said he had never seen the Prime Minister throw files or shout at bureaucrats. Instead, he gives clear instructions and closely monitors outcomes.

According to Misra, his commitment to national interest, composure, discipline, and long-term vision are the qualities that distinguish him from other leaders and form the basis of his enduring popularity among the public.

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