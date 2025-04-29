OPINION | Why Pakistan's nuclear threat is hollow During the Kargil conflict, the then Foreign Secretary of Pakistan Shamshad Ahmed had once said his country would use any weapon in its arsenal to defend the borders.

At a time when the entire nation, in one voice, wants action against Pakistan for the Pahalgam massacre, some leaders in the neighbouring country are threatening the use of nuclear weapons. Giving nuclear threats has been a favourite pastime of Pakistani leaders. During the Kargil conflict, the then Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Shamshad Ahmed, had once said his country would use any weapon in its arsenal to defend the borders. At that time, American intelligence agencies had also indicated that Pakistan could use nuclear weapons, but nothing of the sort happened. In 2006, after the terror attack in Uri, Pakistan's then Defence Minister Khawaza Asif had said that if his nation's security was threatened, it would not hesitate to use nuclear weapons. The Indian Army carried out surgical strikes soon after, but no nuclear weapon was used. In 2019, when CRPF jawans were martyred in a suicide attack by terrorists in Pulwama, the then Pakistani PM Imran Khan had said, "Can we take the risk of miscalculation given the weapons that we and India have?" Now, Pakistan has again started issuing threats to use nuclear weapons and missiles, but the Indian army and its intelligence agencies know the reality behind such hollow threats. Defence experts say Pakistan's nuclear threats do not carry much weight, its economy is in a bad shape, and the army does not even have adequate funds for the movement and deployment of troops and weapons. Pakistan's former Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa once told a gathering of select newspersons that his army can fight a war for only three days, because it does not have adequate diesel for the movement of tanks. Pakistan's financial crisis is no secret. It neither has money nor the grit to fight a war. On the other hand, the might and capability of the Indian armed forces have increased tremendously over the last 10 years. On Monday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, the 'josh' is high and all three wings of the armed forces are ready. The forces are now waiting for a green signal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Congress leaders must not play into Pakistan's hands

The Congress party on Monday issued a statement saying, "Some Congress leaders have been speaking to the media (on Kashmir and Pakistan). They speak for themselves and do not reflect the INC's views. There should be absolutely no doubt whatsoever at this most sensitive of times that the Congress Working Committee resolution, the views expressed by Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the views of authorised AICC office bearers ALONE represent the position of the INC." Why did the Congress issue this statement? It was because Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah had said on Saturday that he was "not in favour of a war with Pakistan". When Pakistani news channels picked up his remark, Siddaramaiah clarified saying, "I did not say there should be no war...War should be a nation's last resort - never the first, nor the only option. Only when every other means to defeat the enemy has failed, should a country be compelled to go to war." Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday incredulously remarked, "Do terrorists have time to check the religion of victims before killing?" Soon, Pakistani media picked up his remark. Congress leaders soon realised the blunders that they had committed after watching the public reaction. Those who said there must be no war realised how angry people in India are over the brutal Pahalgam killings. Some leaders said India should not attack Pakistan because Pakistanis who are unhappy with their army will become united and make the army stronger. They have now realised their mistake. Gen. Asim Munir wants this to happen. The theory that if war starts, it will unite Pakistan is an old one. Had the late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee cared about this, India would never have carried out the nuclear tests in Pokharan, due to fear of sanctions. The bogey of India being isolated was shown at that time. Had Modi cared about world opinion, he would neither have ordered surgical strikes or air strikes. The world order has changed, and thinking on old lines won't work. We should leave it to the Prime Minister on what to do, how to do, and when to do. We must not bother about Pakistan's threats at all.

One Nation, One Voice: Action must against Pakistan

The entire nation, in one voice, wants a strong and quick response from India to avenge the Pahalgam killings. All political parties and all religious leaders have given their full support to the Prime Minister on this issue. The Jammu and Kashmir assembly on Monday passed a resolution calling for action against the enemies of humanity. National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti's PDP, Left parties, and Hurriyat leaders wanted Pakistan should be taught a lesson. Dr Farooq Abdullah, who normally favours a dialogue with Pakistan, has said, "I use to favour dialogue with Pakistan every time, but how will we answer those who lost their loved ones?.. Not Balakot, today the nation wants such action to be taken so that these kinds of attacks never happen...We regret that our neighbour today also does not understand that it has murdered humanity..We will give a befitting reply to them." AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi lashed out at Pakistan, saying, "You are not just half an hour behind, you are half a century behind India. Your country's budget is not even equal to our military budget...Remember, if you go into another country and kill innocent people, no country will remain silent....The terrorists are worse than the Khawarij. This act shows they are the successors of ISIS." J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah, in an emotional speech, said, "There can be no sin bigger than the brutal killings in Pahalgam. They killed people after ascertaining their religion....This is the beginning of their end, when we will take action...They insulted Kashmiriyat tradition." Omar Abdullah said, "I will be cursed if I now go to the Centre and ask for statehood at this critical moment." What Farooq, Omar Abdullah, and Asaduddin Owaisi said reflects the inner voice of every Indian. Now is the time for the entire nation to stand united and teach a lesson to the sponsors of terrorists.

