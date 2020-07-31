Why no FIR? Subramanian Swamy raises serious questions on Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation

Image Source : FILE IMAGES Why no FIR? Subramaniam Swamy raises serious questions on Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation

Subramanian Swamy has raised some serious questions on the investigation into the death of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput. Swamy has been tweeting about the irregularities in the investigation. He questioned the Mumbai police on not filing the FIR while at the same time gave his hypothesis on the reason behind terming the post-mortem report as 'provisional'.

"Why Mumbai Police not filed a FIR on Sushant Singh Rajput? Why post-mortem report been titled provisional? Both for one reason: The Hospital doctors are awaiting SSR’s viscera report from Forensic Department to know whether he had been poisoned. His nails have also been sent," Swamy tweeted.

Earlier, Swamy had tweeted an image that reportedly cited 26 years why he felt that Sushant was murdered. The list included details including no eye popout, no froth from mouth amongst other things. The report also stated that he had no financial crisis and left behind no suicide note.

Other political names like BSP supremo Mayawati and Karni Sena have also demanded CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Demanding the inquiry, a few members of the Karni Sena have warned of a violent protest, in case the government does not initiate a CBI inquiry into the case. Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena's chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi has stated the late actor's death was not a suicide and has said the organization will protest and block all national highways in the country if the government does not take the issue seriously.

Sushant Singh Rajput's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty is in the line of fire as investigation into Sushant's death moves on. Rhea has, however, pleaded innocent and said that she is being falsely implicated in Sushant's death. In a petition submitted to the Supreme Court, Rhea Chakraborty has made several renovations including the threats that she has been getting in the last few days. She has also requested the apex court to keep the investigation in Mumbai and not give it in the hands of Bihar police.

She alleges that Bihar police mechanically investigated without jurisdiction instead of sending the FIR to Bandra Police Station. Commencement of investigation in Patna is "erraneous" while seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

In her petition, Rhea said that Sushant was suffering from depression from some time and he was also on anti-depressants, he committed suicide on June 14, 2020 by hanging himself at his Bandra residence. The petition further said 'Unnatural Death Report' was filed by Bandra Police station in Mumbai and causes leading to such a drastic step is being examined. In the petition Rhea said that she was summoned and her statement was recorded under Section 175 of CrPC.

SSR's ex-girlfriend, Ankita Lokhande, has refused to believe that the actor was depressed and said that she did not know Sushant as someone who would commit suicide. "Sushant was not the guy who could commit suicide. We have seen worse situations when we were together. He was a happy-go-lucky guy. How much ever I know him, he wasn’t a depressed guy. I have not seen a person like Sushant, a guy who used to write his own dreams, he had a diary... He had his 5-year plan — what he wants to do, how he will look, etc. And exactly after 5 years, he had fulfilled them. And when things like ‘depression’ are used after his name... it is heartbreaking. He might be upset, anxious, yes, but depression is a big word. Calling someone ‘bipolar’ is a big thing," Ankita said.

