OPINION | Why Modi picked Rekha Gupta as Delhi CM? The main question hovering in the minds of people was why the party leadership took 12 days to decide about the Delhi chief minister in full secrecy till the time the name was announced on Wednesday evening at the legislative party meeting.

First-time MLA Rekha Gupta was today sworn in as the fourth woman Chief Minister of Delhi before a huge gathering at the historic Ramlila Maidan. Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Raviraj Indraj Singh, Kapil Mishra and Pankaj Kumar Singh also took oath as ministers, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Singh, other top BJP leaders and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states and NDA allies including N Chandrababu Naidu.

With this, the BJP has returned to power in Delhi after 27 years. Congratulating the new CM and other ministers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on X that “this team beautifully mixes vigour and experience, and it will surely ensure good governance in Delhi.” Soon after the swearing-in, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced that the first instalment of income support to women at the rate of Rs 2,500 per month, under Mahila Samridhi Yojana, will be credited to their bank accounts by March 8.

The main question hovering in the minds of people was why the party leadership took 12 days to decide about the chief minister in full secrecy till the time the name was announced on Wednesday evening at the legislative party meeting. I think Prime Minister Narendra Modi has thanked the women voters of Delhi for their support and trust by picking Rekha Gupta as the chief minister. Now that she has taken over as the chief minister, her first responsibility will be to ensure that women get Rs 2,500 every month as was promised in the BJP Sankalp Patra.

The best path for the BJP to express its gratitude to the voters of Delhi will be to work as superspeed and implement the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, Rs 500 LPG cylinder and Ayushman Bharat Yojana for providing health cover up to Rs 5 lakhs per family per year to poor and vulnerable sections of people. This will not be a difficult task. Only orders need to be issued. However, the biggest challenge for the Delhi chief minister will be to work on a war footing to rid the capital of air pollution, repair potholes on roads, provide clean drinking water and clean up the Yamuna River. If work starts fast on these fronts, the people of Delhi will feel that they have not made a mistake by giving BJP a chance to serve the city after a long hiatus of 27 years.

