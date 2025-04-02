Why does Kerala Catholic Bishops Council support Waqf Amendment Bill? Know all about this organisation The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council is a large and influential organisation of bishops of the Syro Malabar, Syro Malankara and Latin Churches in Kerala.

The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC) has urged MPs to vote in favour of amending the "unconstitutional" and "unjust" provisions of the Waqf Act. Father Thomas Tharayil of the KCBC secretariat said that provisions in the Waqf law, which legitimise the "illegal claims" in such a way that people in Munambam are unable to exercise their revenue claims on the land, need to be amended.

Check what KBCC said on Waqf Bill

"The Farooq College management, which sold the land to the residents of Munambam, has asserted that the land in question was received as a gift, the MPs should cooperate to amend the waqf bill which has provisions to raise claims against this. KCBC will send a letter to each MP requesting to vote in favour of amending waqf bill," KCBC said in a statement.



Around 610 families of Munambam coastal village in the Ernakulam district have been protesting against the claim by the Waqf Board on their land. Meanwhile, Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday welcomed the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council's stance.



Kerala Waqf Board hands over 404 acres of land to 600 families

Last year, the Kerala State Waqf Board handed over 404 acres of land to 600 Christian and Hindu families living in the Munambam coastal area near Ernakulam, which had been owned by these families for generations.



The claim made by the Waqf Board said that the land was given as waqf by Farooq College decades ago, while several families living there confirmed with documents that the land was purchased by their family members from the owners of Farooq College many years ago.



Protests against Waqf Board were raised all over Kerala due to this. The Kerala Catholic Bishops Council, i.e., the KCBC, the largest body of Catholic bishops, supported the people's protest against Waqf Board, and the matter became politically heated.

KCBC's move comes as blow to CPM-led LDF

KCBC's move came as a blow to the ruling CPM-led LDF and the Congress-led opposition UDF in Kerala. Now KCBC has given a major blow, keeping the Munambam land dispute at the centre. KCBC has appealed to all the elected MPs of Kerala to support the amendments in the Waqf Bill to protect the rights of the families living in Munambam.



This decision of KCBC can be a major breakthrough politically for the BJP, which is trying hard to strengthen its political ground in Kerala.



To understand why we are saying this, one has to understand the strength of KCBC.



KCBC is a large and influential organisation of bishops of the Syro Malabar, Syro Malankara and Latin Churches in Kerala.



Christian community constitutes of 20% of total population

In Kerala, the Christian community constitutes about 20 per cent of the total population, which determines the candidature of leaders in about 40 per cent of the 140 Assembly seats.



The southern part of Kerala is dominated by the Syro Malankara Christian community, while central and northern Kerala are dominated by the Syro Malabar community, which is the most powerful community in Kerala.



Latin Catholics are the third largest community, with most of the affected Christians in Munambam belonging to this community.



The KCBC organisation, in simple terms, is an integrated group of religious leaders who lead these three major communities. That is why the BJP is seeing a political advantage in supporting the Waqf amendment of KCBC.



Now if we understand how this will benefit the BJP, it can be understood in the way that the Christian community, which is 20 per cent of the population, supported the Congress in a big way during the time of AK Antony and Oommen Chandy and KM Mani, and this vote bank largely shifted away from the Congress after the demise of Oommen Chandy and KM Mani's party joined the LDF.



Talking about the current situation, out of this 20 per cent, over 80 per cent of Christian votes are now firmly with LDF, and BJP is eyeing to break into this vote bank as well as the remaining 20 per cent, ​​for which BJP and RSS are working hard in Kerala.



In the last Lok Sabha elections, BJP candidate Suresh Gopi's victory from Thrissur was also the main reason why a large number of Christian voters supported BJP for the first time.



The Munambam land dispute is not just an issue, but the increasing incidents of Muslim youths luring Christian girls and converting them have also attracted the Christian community to the BJP.



Moreover, the Muslims and Christians in Kerala are competitors from a business point of view, and the Christian community feels that whether it is LDF or UDF, both factions give more attention to the Muslim community in terms of business.



The main reason for the attraction of the Christian community to the BJP is that many large educational and other institutions of the Christian community are running in Kerala, most of which are funded by foreign sources, and the people of the community feel that the Modi-led NDA government at the centre is very strong and that an amicable relationship with the central government is the need of the hour.



In the wake of these developments, the BJP feels that the Christian vote of Congress will strengthen the party by winning the Christian vote of LDF. The good news for BJP is that the largest section of Hindus in the state, known as the Ezhava community, is also leaning towards BJP. The Ezhava population is about 24 per cent among Hindus. If it breaks through, the BJP can spring a big surprise in the coming elections on the strength of Christian and Ezhava votes.