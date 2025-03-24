Why is the Rajya Sabha red and the Lok Sabha green? The story behind Parliament’s colour code The distinct colour schemes of India's Parliament - red for the Rajya Sabha and green for the Lok Sabha - carry deep symbolic meaning rooted in parliamentary tradition. These colours were retained in the new Parliament building in 2023, reaffirming the continuity of institutional tradition.

Walk into the Indian Parliament, and you will notice a subtle yet symbolic difference that often escapes the eye of a casual visitor: the Rajya Sabha is decked in rich red hues, while the Lok Sabha is furnished in vibrant green. This isn't a matter of design aesthetics or coincidence — the choice of colours carries deep historical and symbolic meaning, rooted in centuries-old parliamentary traditions.

What do the colours signify?

Red in the Rajya Sabha: Red has historically signified power, prestige, and tradition. It is often associated with royalty and nobility — a colour of ceremonial dignity and decorum. In parliamentary terms, it represents deliberation, restraint, and depth, characteristics expected of the Upper House, which is intended to act as a revising chamber. The Rajya Sabha, comprising seasoned politicians, experts, and representatives of states, plays a crucial role in scrutinising legislation passed by the Lok Sabha.

Green in the Lok Sabha: Green, in contrast, has connotations of growth, vitality, and a connection to the land and the people. It represents the grassroots and democratic energy of the people’s house. As the directly elected chamber, the Lok Sabha is where the voices of India’s electorate are heard, debated, and turned into legislation. The green setting, thus, reflects a sense of freshness, vigour, as well as public representation.

The legacy of British parliamentary symbolism

The colour coding in India’s Parliament draws inspiration from British parliamentary practices, a colonial legacy that has shaped many facets of Indian legislative architecture — both physical and procedural. In the British Parliament, the House of Lords — the upper house — is decorated in red, while the House of Commons, the lower house, is designed in green. India adopted a similar distinction after Independence, with the Rajya Sabha (Council of States) — akin to the House of Lords — furnished in red, and the Lok Sabha (House of the People) — equivalent to the House of Commons — adopting green interiors. The Parliaments of many other countries, like Australia, Canada follow the same colour scheme for their Upper and Lower Houses.

Colours as behavioural cues

Interestingly, political analysts and scholars have also argued that colour psychology plays a role in influencing the tone of debates and behaviour inside the chambers. Red is seen to encourage a sense of caution, seriousness, and decorum — qualities desirable in a chamber focused on second-level review and constitutional oversight. Green, on the other hand, fosters an open, energetic environment — more suitable to fiery debates and the dynamics of electoral politics. While the theory may seem speculative, it does reflect a larger thought process behind the institutional design of Indian democracy.

New Parliament building: The symbolism continues

The new Parliament building, inaugurated in May 2023, continues the colour symbolism from the old structure — but with a refreshed architectural and cultural expression. The Lok Sabha chamber in the new building is decorated in green, and the Rajya Sabha chamber is designed in red, maintaining the traditional colour-coded distinction followed in the old Parliament House. This reinforces the institutional legacy, even within a modernised and technologically upgraded legislative space.

Apart from colour, the new building incorporates additional cultural elements:

The Lok Sabha hall features motifs inspired by the national bird (peacock) — symbolising vibrancy and inclusivity.

The Rajya Sabha is adorned with lotus-themed design elements, symbolising dignity and detachment — echoing the upper house’s contemplative role.

The central lounge, where members from both Houses can interact, is themed on the banyan tree, representing dialogue, rootedness, and democracy.

More than just upholstery

In a democracy often seen through the prism of numbers, motions and bills, such symbolic distinctions serve as subtle reminders of the dignity of institutions. They reinforce the idea that Parliament is not merely a place for political contestation but a space steeped in history, symbolism, and constitutional values. Even as India’s political discourse evolves, the red and green chambers stand as silent but powerful signifiers of the balance between tradition and representation, between deliberation and dynamism.

So, the next time you watch a parliamentary session or visit the historic halls of the Indian Parliament, spare a glance at the colours beneath your feet. They are not just carpets — they are threads woven into the fabric of Indian democracy, carrying a story that dates back generations and continues to shape how the nation is governed today.