OPINION | Why is opposition reluctant to praise Captain Smit Machchar?

New Delhi:

Fresh disclosures reveal how the terrorist Omani co-pilot Hammam al-Hammami was planning to carry out an air crash at an Israeli airport for the last three years. He admitted to UAE investigators that he had planned to carry out a similar air crash last year, but backed out at the last minute when he came to know that his relatives were in the aircraft.

Hammami wangled a pilot's job in flydubai when he came to know that it operates flights to Tel Aviv. He started his terror preparations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to the hero of this story, Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchar, on the phone. Smit told him that when the flight took off, Hammami told him he wanted to offer namaz. He left the co-pilot seat, sat on the floor to offer namaz, and then suddenly attacked Smit from behind with a crash axe. "Before I could understand what was happening, Hammami continued to attack with the axe. I fell on the floor. I felt like passing out, and my vision went blurry. I knew the plane was fast losing height, and Hammami wanted the plane to crash. I mustered strength, opened the cockpit door, but Hammami shut the door and attacked me again," he said. "I again gathered courage and opened the cockpit door. By this time, passengers came in and overpowered the attacker”, Smit told Netanyahu.

These were the initial scary moments. Humanity had been put to shame, but those displaying spirit of humanity saved the plane from crashing, saving 180 lives. Al-Hammami is presently in UAE custody, and investigators are questioning him. The Israeli PM has raised several questions. He asked how an Omani national was allowed to fly the aircraft when Israel has no diplomatic relations with Oman. He said Hammami may not be alone behind this and Israeli intelligence will go deep into the matter.

Meanwhile, the Australian Counter-terrorism Unit is gathering details about Hammami who had studied for 10 years in RMIT University, Melbourne. It was there that he was indoctrinated to extremism. People, cutting across parties, in Israel are praising Capt Smit Machchar for preventing a 9/11 type attack. Big billboards have come up in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and other cities. On some billboards, it is written in Hindi, “Dhanyavad Nayak” (Thank You, Hero). Netanyahu invited Capt Smit to come to Israel to join Israel Independence Day celebrations and light the torch of traditional festivities.

Captain Smit is recovering at the UAE military hospital. There can be no doubt that Hamman al-Hammami’s motive was dangerous. He was planning for last three years. His plan was not only to target 180 passengers, but also to carry out a 9/11 strike near Tel Aviv airport. Sadly, Hammami chose the time of namaz for carrying out his attack. Captain Smit recited Hanuman Chalisa when he was felled by the axe.

Capt Smit is being hailed as a hero across the world. But sadly, there are people and parties in India who are refraining from praising him. Till now, no social media post has come from the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, praising the Indian pilot. Even the official handles of the Indian National Congress made no mention of this pilot. Most of the opposition leaders are also silent.

I am amazed that some people have divided even Smit's bravery into Hindu-Muslim, and into Palestine and Israel. Why do some people find it difficult to praise the pilot who saved 180 lives by acting as an angel? Is it because his attacker was a Muslim? Is it because Capt Smit was chanting Hanuman Chalisa? Is it because Smit saved the lives of mostly Israeli passengers? Are Israelis not human beings? Maybe some had problems, some had political compulsions, but can we not show pride in the valour of an Indian? And if we do have pride in our heart, can't we express it? Because of this brave Indian pilot, India's prestige soared high across the world, and the chest of every Indian swelled with pride. It is unfortunate that some of us are refraining from speaking a single word of praise for this hero only because of politics and vote bank.

Is SC being pressurised for instant order against CEC?

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to suspend Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying it cannot give an ex-parte interim order suspending the CEC based on media reports. A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notice to the Election Commission of India and the Centre, seeking their detailed responses within a week to a plea challenging the manner in which the poll panel, led by CEC Gyanesh Kumar, allegedly took certain decisions without the approval of the other two Election Commissioners.

The bench said, if it is found that the ECI took vital decisions without overall consent of ECs, then these can be withdrawn, but first it is necessary to go through the ECI’s response and records. The apex court also clarified that it never approved any changes to Form-6. The court will find out how these changes took place.

A day ago, speaking at the NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, Supreme Court judge Ujjal Bhuyan had said that any process that takes away the voting rights of a huge number of Indian citizens can be called "a negation of the constitutional order". He asserted that "no authority can do it; no court can condone it". Justice Bhuyan said, "The Indian Constitution does not provide for two classes of citizens: citizens with voting rights and citizens without voting rights." Congress and other opposition parties hailed Justice Bhuyan’s observations.

What the Supreme Court did yesterday was normal. How can the apex court pass an interim order based on newspaper reports without seeking replies from the CEC and the other two ECs? There are a large number of lawyers and activists who try to put pressure on the apex court. In every case, they insist on listening to the other’s viewpoint before passing any order, but in their own cases, they insist on ex-parte order. Why this dual standard? There is one more aspect. These lawyers say that when a matter is before the Supreme Court, the government must not take any step till a verdict is given, but the same persons go to the streets to create pressure and do not consider this as wrong.

A sitting judge of the SC, a day before the hearing, raised questions about the ECI, and those who filed the case about the CEC were in high spirits. But had any sitting SC judge taken the side of the ECI a day before such a hearing, they would have raised a big uproar. Law is equal for all. It would be better if all those opposing the ECI come forth with their arguments and documents before the Supreme Court, so that truth can prevail.

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