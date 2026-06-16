OPINION | Why is Israel unhappy with US-Iran deal? 

New Delhi:

With decks cleared for the signing of a framework agreement between US Vice President JD Vance and Iran Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf, all eyes are now on Israel, which is furious over being kept out of negotiations. The Strait of Hormuz will open fully from Friday. More than 2,000 commercial ships have been stuck since the conflict began on February 28. Heavy oil tankers will be allowed to move out first. Iran has agreed not to collect toll for 60 days and there are expectations that this will be part of the final agreement. US Navy will lift the blockade of Iran.

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said the areas of South Lebanon occupied by Israel will continue to remain under its control. The question is: what now? A top Israeli daily headlined its main story: "Bad deal". The war on Iran began at the instance of Israel, but Trump kept Netanyahu out of peace talks. Israel's main demands were an end to Iran's nuclear weapon program, dismantling of all ballistic missiles kept by Iran, and a guarantee from Tehran that it will not support groups like Hezbollah. There is no mention of this in the deal.

Parliamentary elections are due in Israel and the opposition will corner Netanyahu by dubbing him as Trump's minion. Netanyahu has to do something. Israeli experts opine that Israel's consent is necessary for the agreement to hold. In Bollywood lingo, we can say, Picture Abhi Baaki Hai!

Thieves of Ayodhya have committed a grave sin

As more facts tumble out about donation theft at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya, a Special Investigation Team has already begun its probe. Vijay Vishwas Pant, Divisional Commissioner, Lucknow, heads the SIT, which includes Lucknow range IG Kiran A. And Finance Department special secretary Neel Ratan. The SIT has to report within two weeks how much donation money was swindled and whether the trustees knew about this scam. Suspicions about those involved in the counting process began when lifestyle and properties of some of them came to the notice of the general public.

An auto driver became a millionaire and a man running a medical store built huge mansions, but the members of the Trust did not pay attention to these facts. The trustees came to know about this pilferage, but no FIR was lodged. On the contrary, efforts were made to hush up even after Rs 2 crore cash was found from four persons involved in the counting process. The whistleblower was sacked from his job. He is now missing.

Among those who are facing donation theft charges, one has built a mansion in Amaniganj, while an auto driver bought swanky SUVs, built a mansion in Durgapuri, and partnered with others to set up a hostel and restaurants. Another suspect, who was getting Rs 30,000 monthly salary, built a mansion and a farmhouse. Yet another suspect, who was a car mechanic five months ago, was raided and Rs 10-12 lakh cash was found from his home beneath a pile of cow dung.

India has many famous temples where donations are counted through a stringent process with necessary checks and balances. Shri Sanwariya Seth temple in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, gets Rs 337 crore in donations annually, but there has never been any allegation of theft. The famous Shirdi Sai Baba temple conducts bi-weekly counting of donations. There was never any report of theft. Costly gold, silver and diamonds that are donated are checked by reputed jewellers before being sent to bank lockers.

Tirupati Balaji temple, run by TTD, gets Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 6 crore in cash donations daily. All donation money is counted under strict surveillance. Those who stole Lord Ram's money in Ayodhya have committed a grave sin. They have hurt the faith of millions of devotees.

I am sure these thieves will be caught soon, in the face of irrefutable evidence. The members of the Trust, however, cannot shirk their accountability. How can it be possible that the swanky properties and cars owned by those who were counting money did not catch the eye of these trustees? And when the can of worms opened up, efforts were made to hush up this pilferage. If there can be stringent monitoring of temple donations in Tirupati, Shirdi and Sanwariya Seth temple, why not in Ayodhya?

I think the office bearers of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust are also part of this sin. They lack administrative capability and farsightedness. The management of Ram Lalla Mandir must not be left in the hands of such irresponsible people.

Real reason: Why Mamata's MP left her party?

Twenty Trinamool Congress MPs merged their group in a little-known political outfit, Nationalist Citizens Party of India and elected Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar as the president of the party. The same was conveyed to the Election Commission. Nobody knew about this registered but unrecognised party, NCPI, which has not a single MLA or MP.

But within 24 hours of the merger, this party emerged as the fifth largest party in Lok Sabha. NCPI was registered as a political party in 2022, and the election symbol allotted to it is "a pen nib with seven rays".

Allegations are being made that the TMC MPs were "bought" for Rs 5 crore each. Normally, there are no such proofs, but it is taken as truth. The surprising part is, nobody sought money, nor was money given. Those involved in this operation told me that the rebel TMC MPs did not demand money. Their only demand was that they must get a guarantee that there will be development in their constituency.

During Mamata's rule, meetings of TMC MPs with central ministers were prohibited. There was also a ban on their speaking out in public. Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee was the leader of the TMC parliamentary party, but he had stopped meeting his own MPs for the last few years. Most of the vital decisions were taken by I-PAC people, who were the front persons for TMC and were Abhishek's favourites.

This was reason enough for these MPs to part ways with TMC. Suvendu Adhikari knew about the pain of these MPs. As Chief Minister, he started inviting these MPs to his meetings on developmental issues. He gave full freedom to these MPs to speak, and provided funds for their constituencies. So, we can say, without any "kharchaa paani" (bribe), the work was accomplished.

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