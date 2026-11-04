OPINION | Why is Congress silent on Neha Bora's 'pujari' comment?

New Delhi:

An old video of All India Students Association (AISA) president Neha Bora has been circulated in which she is shown saying, "even Brahmin women are not safe in temples where priests rape." She was at that time referring to the Kathua and Unnao incidents. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari, while circulating the video, described Neha Bora as the "new poster girl of Rahul Gandhi's anti-Hindu politics."

Neha Bora has been the face of opposition protests in recent months. BJP leaders said such a comment amounts to insulting the faith of more than a billion Hindus. What Neha Bora said is shameful. Whatever may be one’s ideology, any effort to defame all temples and priests is condemnable.

BJP has raised a question: Can Neha Bora make a similar comment about any other religion? Such comments provide an opportunity to hot-headed elements within Hindu society. They get the opportunity to ask why Hindus have to tolerate all this. Nobody can support such a remark against priests, Brahmins or temples. At the same time, Hindu society must not lose patience. It should exercise restraint.

Neha Bora’s comment would not have invited such importance, had Rahul Gandhi not made her the face of his anti-SIR protests. Neha’s comment about priests raping inside temples is surely going to cause embarrassment to the Congress party.

Who’s afraid of Baba Bageshwar visiting UP?

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has cited two videos of Bageshwar Dham chief Acharya Dhirendra Shastri in which he is shown saying, Lord Rama had 5 fathers and in the other, he made crude remarks about the appearance of Lord Krishna. Baba Bageshwar has apologised for his comments. Akhilesh Yadav demanded action against him. He even went to the extent of asking why bulldozers are not being used against him.

Acharya Dhirendra Shastri made the comment about Lord Ram in June 2023. There was an uproar at that time and he had then explained his remark. For the last two days, Shastri’s remark about Lord Krishna has caused an uproar. He has apologised for his remark.

Why did Akhilesh Yadav raise his voice against Baba Bageshwar? Why did he allege that the Baba is “the BJP’s man”? The answer is political. Baba Bageshwar will begin a statewide tour of Uttar Pradesh, where he will be giving discourses during Ram Katha. Huge crowds gather to watch him speak. Akhilesh Yadav has the feeling that such Ram Kathas can give the BJP an electoral advantage. He wants Baba’s Ram Katha program to be cancelled.

You may recall that during the Bihar assembly elections, RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav tried his best to prevent Baba from holding Ram Kathas. Lakhs of people gathered to listen to Acharya Dhirendra Shastri. The same may happen in Uttar Pradesh and this is Akhilesh Yadav's main worry.

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