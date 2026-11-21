New Delhi:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has advised youths to stay away from making and watching 'reels' and realise the challenges of 'real' life. He was distributing more than 50,000 tablets to students in Gorakhpur yesterday.

Yogi asked youths to use tech to learn something new, instead of wasting time on 'reels'. His first advice to 18+ youths was: download the ECI app and get enrolled as voters. The reason: UP should be having 84.47 lakh voters in the 18-19 age group. The roll published in April showed 17.63 lakh voters in this age group, and the draft roll published three days ago showed the number further reduced to 11.83 lakh. That's why Yogi urged 18+ youths to enrol immediately.

Yogi explained how the tablet he was distributing is a university in itself. Nearly 18,000 online courses have been installed with the help of Infosys. Students are free to opt for the course of their choice. Yogi's strategy is clear. He wants to focus on youth and women ahead of elections. Yogi knows that restoration of law and order in UP is his USP. People have been living in peace during his rule, and industrial investments have started pouring in. Women voters were the first to realise its impact.

But the challenge before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Yogi is how to convey this message to young voters, who have not seen the dark days of UP, when fear of criminals pervaded. It was difficult for girls to move outside. For young voters, it is difficult to contrast the situations that existed then and now, and how Yogi achieved this. It was an uphill task for him to restore the rule of law. It is because of this that Yogi is telling youths in the 18-22 age group to speak to their "dada-dadi, mata-pita, nana-nani and mama-mami" and find out what was happening before 2017 in UP. Once the new generation learns facts from the old, they will know the difference.

Will Azam Khan be able to boost Akhilesh's poll prospects?

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, out of jail on interim bail, has become active. He offered Friday namaz prayers at the mosque in Rampur with his sons, Abdullah and Adeeb, and met SP workers at the local party office. AIMIM responded to Azam Khan's barb about Asaduddin Owaisi's cap, beard and Hyderabadi biryani. Majlis spokesman Shadab Chauhan asked why Akhilesh Yadav is going to visit the Ayodhya Ram temple instead of raising the Babri issue.

He said, if Azam Khan was so much worried about Muslims, why didn't he at least send 'pulao' to the victims of the Muzaffarnagar riots when he was a minister? With Azam Khan entering the fray, Samajwadi Party workers are enthusiastic. Azam Khan is very outspoken. He directly addresses the problems faced by Muslims, and SP leaders feel they finally have someone who can give a befitting reply to Owaisi. But BJP leaders say Azam Khan is a spent force in Rampur itself.

They point out how he tried to ensure the defeat of the SP candidate in Rampur, who was not of his choice in the 2024 LS polls, but failed. If his influence doesn’t work in Rampur, how will it work anywhere else, they say. BJP leaders claim it was Yogi who ended Azam Khan's reign of fear in Rampur and therefore, he won't be of much help to SP now. But when Azam Khan will narrate to Muslim voters the tortuous litigation that he had to face and how he was kept in jail for more than five years under different stints, it is bound to have some effect. It is good that people will listen to both sides of the story and then decide.

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