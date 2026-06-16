Why did Mamata Banerjee suffer a crushing defeat in Bengal elections? Owaisi lists four key reasons

New Delhi:

Following the Trinamool Congress's crushing defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections last month, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday outlined four major reasons behind the TMC's loss. He claimed that corruption, misgovernance, and betrayal of the Muslim community were among the reasons for TMC's loss.

In an interview with ANI, Owaisi said that the Mamata government had become disconnected from the public's problems and had lost the people's trust, leading to its electoral defeat.

Owaisi explains why Mamata lost

Owaisi listed four major reasons for Mamata Banerjee's defeat:

Corruption: Owaisi said that the state government faced persistent allegations of corruption. He believes that corruption cases fueled public resentment, a sentiment clearly reflected in the election results. Misgovernance: The AIMIM chief alleged that the state's administrative system was weak and the government failed to meet public expectations. According to Owaisi, misgovernance was a significant factor in the Trinamool Congress's defeat. Betrayal of the Muslim community: Owaisi noted that while West Bengal has a large Muslim population, the government did not pay adequate attention to their issues and needs. He alleged that the Muslim community was betrayed and that necessary steps for their welfare were not taken. He urged political parties not to view Muslims merely as a "vote bank" but to respect them as citizens with equal rights. SIR issue: Owaisi further said that the SIR issue was also a major reason for the TMC's defeat. According to him, this issue created public discontent, which impacted the election outcome.

Owaisi remarked that these four issues combined to become the primary reasons for the TMC's defeat. He alleged that Mamata Banerjee had completely lost touch with the general public and that the government failed to understand the sentiments of the people.

TMC crushing defeat in Bengal

In the West Bengal Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a landslide victory, winning 206 of the 294 seats. The party further strengthened its position by winning the subsequent Falta Assembly by-election, taking its tally to 207 seats.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which had secured 212 seats in the previous Assembly election, was reduced to 80 seats in the latest contest. In the aftermath of the results, the party also witnessed significant internal dissent, with a large number of its MLAs turning rebels.

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