OPINION | Why Congress lost polls? Vote Chori or Kaam Chori?

New Delhi:

After a day-long drama and dharna on Sansad Marg on Tuesday, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi hosted opposition leaders and MPs for lunch at a restaurant on Janpath. Soon after lunch, the opposition MPs proceeded in buses towards Jantar Mantar to stage a dharna in another round of drama. The MPs were carrying placards against the Election Commission inside their buses. Huge security arrangements were made near Jantar Mantar.

On October 6, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several other Congress leaders, who sat under a tree inside Akashvani Bhavan complex, demanded that 240 Opposition MPs be allowed to meet the three election commissioners. When the ECI said there was a lack of space in Nirvachan Sadan, Congress suggested a meeting in Parliament Annexe. This was rejected by the ECI on grounds of protocol and tradition. The ECI said it was ready to take a memorandum from the Opposition. The Congress refused.

Late in the evening, while arrangements were being made by Congress for a nightlong dharna in Akashvani Bhavan, Delhi Police swooped and took Rahul, Priyanka and other Congress leaders into custody. They were taken in buses to a police station where they were released. Delhi Police took 15 minutes to end the dharna drama.

The question is, why was Rahul Gandhi eager to meet CEC Gyanesh Kumar, whom he was labelling as a BJP agent and murderer of democracy? If he was keen for a meeting, why didn’t he seek an appointment? The desire to meet Gyanesh Kumar was only an excuse. Rahul Gandhi wanted to create a row and spread the impression that his party lost elections because Gyanesh Kumar helped the BJP.

Facts speak otherwise. Gyanesh Kumar became CEC on February 19, 2025. Congress had lost Lok Sabha polls thrice prior to that; it had lost several Assembly elections too. In any case, Gyanesh Kumar is going to retire before the 2029 Lok Sabha elections. So, for the Congress, Gyanesh Kumar is nothing but a pawn on a political chessboard.

It’s a strategy to deflect people’s attention from the real reasons behind the defeat. The excuse that Congress lost elections because of ‘vote chori’ cannot be swallowed by the general public. For political parties, the charge of 'vote chori' can be an excuse, a curtain to hide the real cause of defeat, but it is difficult for the public to accept this.

Why did Gyanesh Kumar fail to convince the Opposition?

It is a fact that there have been several lapses in the working of the Election Commission. Opposition parties are levelling charges of ‘vote chori’.

Three or four questions are being raised:

The first charge is that CEC Gyanesh Kumar did not listen to his other two election commissioners and arbitrarily took decisions on SIR.

The second charge relates to changes in Form 6. It is alleged that Gyanesh Kumar made several changes in Form 6 to disallow voting rights to new voters, which is illegal.

The third charge is that names of nearly 13 crore voters were deleted to benefit the BJP.

On behalf of the BJP, its spokesperson Sambit Patra replied point by point. Patra said Congress had been losing elections even before Gyanesh Kumar became CEC. The replies given by the BJP should have been given by the CEC Gyanesh Kumar much earlier. Ensuring free and fair elections is not only the responsibility of the Election Commission, but the ECI must also show to the world that its electoral process is transparent.

The ECI could have shown that holding SIR (Special Intensive Revision) for electoral rolls is not a wrongful act. The world over, thousands of voters die or shift residences, and there is nothing wrong with removing their names from the electoral rolls. This is a natural democratic process which the opposition parties had been demanding for a long time. But a healthy precedent would have been for the ECI to gain the trust of all political parties and convince them about the validity of this process. Gyanesh Kumar missed the mark here. Just issuing a love letter is not enough. It is also essential for love to be felt in a democracy. It is not enough for the cup of voters' list to be full. The cup of trust must also brim over.

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