Why Congress, BJP are engaged in war of words on new Parliament inauguration

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC/TWITTER Puri attacked Congress over its stand on new Parliament building.

New Parliament Building: Congress and the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party engange in a political battle over newly-built Parliament in New Delhi. Hitting back at the Congress, senior BJP leader and Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday alleged that the grand old party lacks "national spirit and sense of pride" in India's progress.

He slammed the Congress over its objection to inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The minister asked why cannot Congress leaders "just smile" and join India on this momentous achievement and her march to greatness.

PM Modi will inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28 following an invitation by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Politics on who will inaugurate

The Congress has accused the government of disrespecting constitutional propriety and demanded that President Droupadi Murmu should do the inauguration instead of the prime minister.

Puri, whose ministry has undertaken the construction work of the building, put out a series of tweets questioning the Congress.

"Why can't they just join the nation in celebrating this creation of a valuable asset for posterity, as the New India's temple of the mother of all democracies & jettison the prolonged sulk & indulgence in partisan polemics based on falsehoods," Puri said.

On Monday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said articles 60 and 111 of the Constitution make it clear that the President is the head of parliament.

Hitting out at Congress, Puri said instead of now finding articles to justify their hypocrisy why can't Congress leaders join India on this momentous achievement.

"After uncharitable comments about Hon'ble President in the past by its leaders, Congress president now makes uncalled for & gratuitous comments on her election! Tragic that Congress claiming to be a national party lacks in any national spirit & sense of pride in India's progress," Puri said.



Puti cites inaugurations by Congress' PMs

Taking a dig at Congress, the Union minister in another tweet said its leaders should feel better if they remember October 24, 1975 -- the day when Indira Gandhi inaugurated the Parliament annexe! Or August 15, 1987 when Rajiv Gandhi laid the foundation of the Parliament library.

(With PTI input)

Also read- 'Prime Minister Modi is the boss': Australian PM Anthony Albanese

Latest India News