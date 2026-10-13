OPINION | Why CJI declined to meet Opposition in SC?

New Delhi:

Two questions. One, what did Rahul Gandhi and his allies plan to achieve by giving a memorandum to the Supreme Court? What were their motives? Two, why did the Chief Justice of India decline to meet the opposition leaders? What lessons did he give to Rahul Gandhi?

First, the CJI, Chief Justice Surya Kant, clearly explained to Rahul Gandhi that meetings with political leaders are not held in the Supreme Court. It is a place where cases are heard and the date and time are fixed by the court.

Supreme Court is not Jantar Mantar, where you just stray in, hand over your memorandum of allegations, and later hold the hon'ble judges guilty. The court runs by the Constitution. Those who flaunt the Constitution of India book must know its basic rules.

On a matter which is to be heard the next day, isn't holding a march an attempt to put pressure on the Supreme Court?

Had any other outfit taken out a march on the eve of such a crucial hearing, allegations would have been levelled that the court is being intimidated.

The Supreme Court made it clear that one needs facts and evidence to fight one's case in court. You can't level charges in thin air. Rahul Gandhi will now have to submit proof and evidence.

I remember, two years ago, when Congress and its allies were defeated in Maharashtra and Haryana, Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and levelled charges against the ECI.

When asked why he was not going to court if he had evidence, Rahul replied: "That's not my job".

What has changed so much now that he is seeking the shelter of the court? Has he now got entangled in his own trap?

Another attempt was made to put pressure on the court. Keralam Congress posted on X, openly threatening CJI Surya Kant. In its tweet, Keralam Congress wrote: "Dear Surya Kant, if law and order is not your domain, resign now. We will find your replacement who can handle it."

The post was quickly removed from the timeline after BJP raised objections.

Trying to intimidate the Chief Justice of India is shameful. It is clear that the Congress is following a policy of putting pressure on the CJI in the Election Commission issue.

It has been noticed that whenever there is no substantive evidence to prove charges, such tactics are adopted.

What is Rahul Gandhi's real agenda?

When Prashant Kishore came to my show 'Aap Ki Adalat', he said he was surprised to find Rahul Gandhi brimming with confidence despite losing so many elections.

Things remain the same. Rahul went to Rashtrapati Bhavan and then claimed that the President has supported the charge of 'vote chori' (vote theft).

Rahul Gandhi claimed that he gets insider information from the Election Commission. Yesterday, he claimed, nearly 50 per cent of policemen are his informers.

He also claimed that nearly 200 officers in Modi's government provide him with insider information.

There is not a shred of evidence to substantiate such claims.

Arvind Kejriwal used to make such claims. He used to flaunt a paper claiming he had the IB (Intelligence Bureau) report with him. He predicted that once the Lok Sabha elections are over, Narendra Modi will remove Yogi Adityanath.

These claims are meaningless because insider information in Modi's government is never leaked. This is no secret.

The question is not about claims only.

The agenda is bigger: Do not allow Parliament to run, allege that the judiciary is working under pressure of government, discredit the media, close all doors for dialogue, raise an army of YouTubers who peddle half-truths and half-lies, and fire the gun from the shoulders of youth.

Such things do not last.

Two things are required to make a movement successful. One, the leadership must have moral force, and two, the issues that are raised must be backed by facts and evidence.

Reels made by YouTubers cannot be the alternative. Answers to questions cannot be given through theatrics.

There are several questions relating to the working of the Election Commission. These questions require answers.

But infighting in the ECI cannot be portrayed as 'vote chori' or become the excuse for losing elections frequently.

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