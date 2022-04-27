Why BJP delaying his induction: Akhilesh Yadav on reports over Shivpal's 'drift' towards saffron camp

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party chief Shivpal Yadav.

Highlights Differences are growing between Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal

Akhilesh has asked why BJP is delaying Shivpal Yadav's induction into the party

Shivpal reacted to his nephew’s remark, terming it as "irresponsible"

Amid reports of growing differences between him and Shivpal Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday wondered if the BJP wanted to induct his uncle into the party, why was it delaying the move.

Shivpal Yadav reacted to his nephew’s remark, terming it as "irresponsible" and a statement of 'nadani' (immaturity) and dared him to sack him as party legislator instead.

Akhilesh Yadav also attacked BSP chief Mayawati over the alleged transfer of her party votes to the BJP in the recent assembly polls and said it is to be seen if the saffron party makes her the country’s president now as a quid pro quo.

Speaking to reporters here, the former chief minister also talked about the jailed SP MLA Azam Khan and said the party has always been with him.

He also slammed those who are now "presenting themselves as well-wishers" of Khan, asking them where they were when the BJP and the Congress were registering cases against him.

Distance between the SP chief and Shivpal Singh Yadav, who successfully contested the recent Uttar Pradesh polls on an SP ticket, has been widening since the latter was not invited to a meeting of the newly elected SP MLAs towards the March-end.

Shivpal Yadav felt slighted over the matter and has since been seen to be drifting closer to the BJP.

Speculations about his crossover to the BJP were triggered after he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and later started following him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

When asked about the reasons for his "narazgi" (displeasure) with his uncle, Akhilesh Yadav told reporters, “I don't have any 'narazgi' but the BJP should tell why it is happy."

"It's good, they should take him soon. If the BJP wants to induct the uncle, why is it delaying it? You think yourself. Why are the BJP people delaying it, you should think what might be the reasons behind it," Akhilesh Yadav told reporters.

Asked about Akhilesh Yadav’s statement, Shivpal told reporters in Etawah, "The statement is irresponsible. This is a statement of 'Nadani' (immaturity)."

He said, "I am among the SP's 111 legislators. If he wants to send me to the BJP, he should sack me (from the party as a legislator)."

When asked about his future course of action, Shivpal Yadav said, "If there will be something, we will tell you (media) at the right time." Shivpal won the Jaswantnagar assembly seat as a Samajwadi Party candidate.

On the alleged transfer of BSP’s votes to the BJP, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The BSP has transferred its votes to the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh polls.

Now it will be interesting to see if the BJP makes Mayawati president in return."

The presidential election is expected in July this year.

Asked about several leaders meeting Azam Khan, who is lodged in the Sitapur district jail in several cases, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The SP is with him since day one. Those who are asking questions today should tell where were they when the BJP and Congress were lodging cases against him."

Akhilesh Yadav's comment on the BSP came amid media reports suggesting that the BSP votes were transferred to the BJP in the February-March assembly polls.

A report sent by the Uttar Pradesh BJP to the party's central leadership on the polls also highlighted the "shift" of the BSP voters to the saffron party which helped it win the elections with a comfortable margin.

During the elections also, Akhilesh Yadav had alleged a "nexus" between the BJP and the BSP as part of a "deal" to appoint Mayawati to a higher constitutional post.

A spokesperson of Azam Khan had recently spoken against Akhilesh Yadav for not meeting the SP founding member in the jail. Shivpal Yadav and Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam had visited Khan and expressed support for him.

However, SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra, who claimed himself to be an emissary of Akhilesh, was refused an audience by the MLA, who was elected for the tenth time.

ALSO READ | 'Modi hamare baap hain...': Maharashtra minister's response over PM's fuel prices remark

ALSO READ | Mamata's answer to PM Modi on reducing VAT on fuel: Already low on petrol, no further cut possible

Latest India News