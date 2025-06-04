Whole world condemns Pahalgam attack: Supriya Sule on all-party global outreach campaign against terrorism The outreach mission was launched to counter global misinformation around India’s counter-terrorism operations and to present facts regarding Pakistan-backed terror incidents.

NCP-SP MP Supriya Sule, who headed the all-party delegation under India's global outreach initiative against terrorism, said that the international community has unanimously condemned the Pahalgam attack, with every country they visited expressing solidarity with India.

The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, wrapped up its four-nation tour in Egypt after previously visiting South Africa, Ethiopia, and Qatar.

Here's what Supriya Sule says

"I was very blessed to have a delegation of such distinguished, experienced members of Parliament with me. It was a learning for me as well. We had very good interactions, we met a lot of people. The Ministry of External Affairs went out of its way to fix many meetings for all of us," said the Lok Sabha MP.

"The whole world is condemning the incident that happened in Pahalgam... each country we went to stands in solidarity with India. We all should fight together against terrorism... It was an all-party delegation...," she added.

Supriya Sule had expressed gratitude to PM Modi, Jaishankar

Earlier, Supriya Sule had expressed gratitude to the central leadership. "I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju for showing trust in all of us. We have had a good response. To whomsoever we met, all have said just one thing: they are against terrorism, they are with India, and they support India's Operation Sindoor," Sule said in Cairo.

Operation Sindoor, a diplomatic initiative launched after the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians, involved sending seven multi-party delegations to various friendly nations to counter disinformation and reinforce India's stance on terrorism.

The delegation, led by Supriya Sule, included Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Vikramjeet Singh Sahney, Manish Tewari, Anurag Singh Thakur, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, Anand Sharma, V Muraleedharan and Syed Akbaruddin.

The delegation aimed to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in key countries.

