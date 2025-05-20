‘Whole of Pakistan within range, they will need a deep hole’: Army Air Defence chief on Pak's GHQ shift plans Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, said that India is fully capable of striking across the entire territory of Pakistan, including if the Pakistan Army relocates its General Headquarters from Rawalpindi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

New Delhi:

India has the capability to strike across the full depth of Pakistan, said Lt Gen Sumer Ivan D'Cunha, Director General of Army Air Defence, amid reports that Pakistan may shift its Army General Headquarters (GHQ) from Rawalpindi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK). In an interview with news agency ANI, Lt Gen D'Cunha warned that any such relocation would not put key military assets out of India’s reach. “The whole of Pakistan is within range,” he said. “Even if they move GHQ to KPK or anywhere else, they’ll have to find a deep hole.”

Operation Sindoor: Long-range strikes and precision attacks

Referring to the recent Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen D'Cunha said the Indian military successfully conducted precision strikes on Pakistani airbases, using modern loitering munitions to destroy high-value targets. The operation showcased India’s capability to conduct deep offensive operations using indigenous long-range drones and guided munitions.

He asserted that India’s air defence forces are equipped to operate across the breadth and depth of Pakistan with layered capabilities and modern technology.

'Our job is to protect our sovereignty and our people'

The top officer emphasised the military’s core responsibility to defend India and reassure both soldiers and civilians. “We have protected our motherland from an onslaught that aimed to cause disruption in population centres and cantonments,” he said. “By ensuring there were no casualties, we have made not just our soldiers but their families and the people of India proud.”

Pakistan launched 1,000 drones in 4 days: Army Air Defence chief

Providing further insight into Operation Sindoor, Lt Gen D'Cunha said that Pakistan launched between 800 and 1,000 drones over four days, targeting India’s western front. All unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) carrying payloads were intercepted, he said, preventing civilian harm. “These drones were directed towards population centres to cause damage. But not one caused any civilian casualty. That is the proof of our preparedness,” he said.

Three services coordinated to neutralise threats

He credited the Army, Navy and Air Force for their seamless coordination, which was key to the successful neutralisation of drone and missile threats. He explained that while the Air Force is the primary responder for air defence, the Army controls the Tactical Battle Area (TBA), and each service has defined responsibilities. “If we have a good radar system and a layered defence setup, we can counter any aerial threat,” he said.

India’s layered air defence: From guns to S-400

Lt Gen D'Cunha outlined India’s multi-tiered air defence system:

Guns: Engage targets up to 2 km

Engage targets up to 2 km V-SHORAD: Short-range missiles up to 3.5 km

Short-range missiles up to 3.5 km Akash: Medium-range indigenous system up to 18 km

Medium-range indigenous system up to 18 km MR-SAM and S-400: Longer-range systems for high-altitude threats

Each layer is designed to intercept threats based on their altitude and speed.

Akashteer and IACCS: Coordinated response systems

Lt Gen D'Cunha praised the indigenous Akashteer system, which integrates India’s radar and defence assets into a centralised operational picture. It works in tandem with the Air Force’s IACCS (Integrated Air Command and Control System), enabling real-time coordination across services. “Akashteer gives a real-time air picture and passes it down to the weapon systems. It’s fully indigenous and integrated, making it one of the best systems in modern air defence,” he said.

Akashteer is part of the broader C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) framework. Its mobility and automated decision-making features make it suitable for hostile environments.

Shift from reactive defence to proactive security

Lt Gen D'Cunha said Operation Sindoor embodied the “Shishupala Doctrine” — absorbing provocations until a threshold is crossed, then retaliating decisively. India’s current approach, he said, marks a shift from passive defence to a proactive security doctrine, indicating a new strategic clarity in dealing with cross-border threats.

(Based on ANI inputs)