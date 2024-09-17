Tuesday, September 17, 2024
     
  4. Who will be next Delhi CM after Arvind Kejriwal steps down today? LIVE
AAP held a series of meetings on Monday as Arvind Kejriwal sought feedback from members of the political affairs committee, the party's highest decision-making body, on his successor in one-on-one meetings at his official residence.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: September 17, 2024 8:24 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Following a series of meetings, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to pick a face for the chief minister's post on Tuesday. The development comes after Arvind Kejriwal announced that he is going to resign as CM by Tuesday evening. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty". Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi.

  Sep 17, 2024 8:07 AM (IST)

    Arvind Kejriwal announces his resignation plans

    After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a 'certificate of honesty'.

