Who will be next Delhi CM after Arvind Kejriwal steps down today? LIVE

Following a series of meetings, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is expected to pick a face for the chief minister's post on Tuesday. The development comes after Arvind Kejriwal announced that he is going to resign as CM by Tuesday evening. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty". Days after being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi.