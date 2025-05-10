Who was Hafiz Muhammed Jameel? Know about Masood Azhar's brother-in-law killed in Operation Sindoor Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, the eldest brother-in-law of Masood Azhar, was also killed in the May 7 strikes. Let us know everything about the head of Markaz Subhan Allah.

New Delhi:

The tension between India and Pakistan has reached its peak. Many terrorists have been killed in the strike carried out by India on terrorist hideouts in Pakistan. The name Hafiz Muhammed Jameel of Jaish-e-Mohammed has also been added to this list. Let us inform you that Hafiz Muhammad Jameel is the eldest brother-in-law of Masood Azhar. At the same time, there is news of Mohammad Yusuf Azhar also being killed in this action. The names of Lashkar terrorist Abu Jundal, Khalid alias Abu Akasha, and Mohammad Hasan Khan are also included in this list.

Let us know everything about Hafiz Muhammed Jameel

Affiliation: Jaish-e-Mohammed

Maulana Masood Azhar's eldest brothers-in-law.

In charge of Bahawalpur's Markaz Subhan Allah.

Actively engaged in JeM fundraising and radical youth indoctrination.

Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, another brother-in-law of Maulana Masood Azhar, was wanted for the IC-814 hijacking case. He also used to handle weapons training for JeM and was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Armed Forces’ precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on May 7’s Operation Sindoor resulted in the elimination of high-profile terrorists affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), including Maulana Yusuf Azhar, wanted for the IC-814 hijacking, sources told ANI.

According to sources, targets also included key figures involved in radical indoctrination, weapons training, and the coordination of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir.

Details from the source further revealed that the funeral sessions of some of the targets were also attended by top officials in the Pakistani Army and Police as well as the government, which exhibits Pakistan’s false claims of not nurturing terrorist hideouts in the country.

Lashkar-e-Taiba-affiliated Mudassar Khadian Khas and Khalid, alias Abu Akasha, were two of the terrorists killed in the May 7 strikes.

Khas was in charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke and received a guard of honour at his funeral from the Pakistan Army. Wreaths were also laid on behalf of the Pakistan Army Chief and Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz for Khas, and his funeral prayer was held in a government school, led by a designated global terrorist, Hafiz Abdul Rauf of Jamaat-ul-Dawa (JuD). A serving Lt General of the Pakistan Army and the Inspector General of Pakistan’s Punjab Police also attended his prayer ceremony.

Khalid, on the other hand, was involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and engaged in weapons smuggling from Afghanistan. His funeral, held in Pakistan’s Faisalabad, was attended by senior Pakistani Army officials and the Deputy Commissioner of Faisalabad.

(With ANI Inputs)