Who should lead INDIA bloc? RJD chief Lalu Prasad responds after Mamata Banerjee shows interest

RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Tuesday threw his weight behind West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc. His comment comes days after Banerjee expressed her intent to take charge of the anti-BJP coalition. Prasad also said if the Congress, a major ally of the INDIA bloc, had any reservations about accepting Banerjee as the leader of the opposition front, it would "not make any difference".

"Mamta Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc," the RJD chief said. Asked about the Congress' "reservation" to accept her as the opposition bloc leader, Lalu said, "The Congress’ opposition will not make any difference…She should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc."

Earlier, Lalu’s son and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav had said he had "no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Banerjee, leading the coalition", but stressed that the decision must be reached through consensus.

Mamata interested

The Trinamool Congress supremo said she could manage the dual responsibility of running the opposition front while continuing her role as the chief minister of West Bengal. "I had formed the INDIA bloc, now it is up to those leading the front to manage it. If they can't run the show, what can I do? I would just say that everyone needs to be taken along," she said in an interview.

Asked about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s proposed statewide yatra from December 15, the RJD supremo said, "He is holding the statewide yatra just to refresh his eyes. The RJD-led coalition will form the government in the state in 2025."

Kumar is all set to embark on the statewide journey - 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' - from December 15 to review the progress of the state government’s seven-resolves programme and feel the pulse of the people through interaction with women.

Allies react

Shiv Sena(UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Lalu's proposal said, "INDIA Alliance will take a unanimous decision. Mamata Banerjee has said that she is ready to lead the India Alliance, it is an important suggestion... If she gets this responsibility, we are sure she will fulfil it and strengthen the INDIA Alliance even more..."

Another INDIA Bloc ally, JMM MP Mahua Majhi said, "...There is no official statement from our party yet. I cannot say anything about it. Every party has their opinion. When the meeting will take place and whatever would be decided unanimously, that would be acceptable to our party..."