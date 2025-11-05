Who is this woman? Finding out truth behind Brazilian model's pic at center of Rahul's Haryana vote chori row At the heart of Rahul Gandhi's allegations of vote theft in Haryana was the picture of a woman whom he claimed to have been on multiple voter IDs with different names. India TV tried to uncover the source of this photograph and the identity of the woman.

New Delhi:

Rahul Gandhi kicked up another political row on Tuesday, alleging a mss-level vote theft in the 20254 Haryana assembly elections and that the Election Commission colluded with the BJP to secure the party's victory in the state.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Rahul accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of electoral malpractice during the Haryana elections, alleging that the same woman’s photograph appeared multiple times on voter lists across different polling booths.

Who is the Brazilian model showed in multiple voter IDs by Rahul

The event began with an image of a woman shown on a screen with the caption, "Yeh kaun hai?" Gandhi claimed that the woman was a Brazilian model whose picture had been used repeatedly to cast fraudulent votes, calling it a case of vote theft. He also displayed a QR code and encouraged those present to scan it.

India TV scanned the QR code and it takes to a webpage of Unsplash showing the same picture - a model dressed in a blue denim jacket. Unsplash is a popular platform for royalty-free stock images.

(Image Source : UNSPLASH.COM)Screenshot of the photograph on Unsplash

The photograph was credited to photographer Matheus Ferrero and had been downloaded more than four lakh times and viewed over fifty-nine lakh times on the platform. The model’s name, however, was not available, making it unclear who she actually is and whether she had any connection to the alleged misuse.

What Rahul Gandhi said about the photograph

Gandhi claimed that the same photograph appeared 22 times across at least 10 polling booths in Haryana. Speaking at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, he accused the BJP of securing victory through fake votes and large scale manipulation of postal ballots. He said that Congress lost the election by about 22,000 votes and alleged that the voter list was tampered with by using the same woman’s picture under multiple names.

In response, the Election Commission rejected the allegations. It stated that the Congress party’s own polling agents were present during voting, yet no objections were raised at the time. The Commission said that due process had been followed and that any complaints should have been formally submitted through established procedures.