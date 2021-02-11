Punjabi actress Reena Rai uploaded Deep Sidhu's videos on Facebook from US | Inside details

Image Source : PTI Actor Deep Sidhu, accused in the violence on Republic Day during a farmers tractor rally, arrested by Delhi Police special cell in New Delhi.

In a big revelation, the Delhi Police has said that a US-based actress named Reena Rai was helping one of the main accused of the January 26 violence in Delhi, Deep Sidhu, who used to upload Sidhu's videos on Facebook. The actress used to operate his Facebook account from America.

After January 26 violence, the Delhi Police had placed Rs 1 lakh bounty on Sidhu. In order to misguide police, Sidhu had asked his friend Reena Rai to update his Facebook account and upload videos.

Sidhu used to send his videos to Reena Rai in America via Telegram using different mobile phones. Rai used to upload these videos on Sidhu's Facebook profile. She had activated her number on Sidhu's Facebook after January 26.

Expecting that police would also question his wife who was in Mumbai, Sidhu, had already made sure that she leaves Mumbai and hide in Bihar.

In the meanwhile, Sidhu kept operating from different locations in Haryana and Punjab. Sidhu, in his videos, used to cover the background using a blanket so that his location doesn't get disclosed.

In order to nab Deep Sindhu, Delhi Police accessed his call details and found that he was using two numbers on January 26 and 27.

Who is Deep Sidhu?

The Delhi Police, who arrested Punjabi actor-activist Deep Sidhu, said he is the "main instigator" of the violence on Republic Day at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor rally.

Sidhu was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell on Tuesday morning. He was produced at Tis Hazari court in the afternoon and was sent to seven days' police custody by the judge.

During the course of proceedings, the Delhi Police apprised the court that, "Deep Sidhu instigated the riots. He is the main instigator. In a video, he is seen entering the ramparts of the Red Fort with the supporters, who are carrying 'lathis' and swords."

The police further told Metropolitan Magistrate Pragiya Gupta that Sidhu patted the back of Jugraj Singh who hoisted the religious flag at the monument. "He instigated the crowd which resulted in violence," the police said while seeking his custody for interrogation.

The custody was sought for a multitude of reasons, including to visit Mumbai, Punjab and Haryana to explore links, identify and arrest his supporters and recover phones with different SIMs used by him.

The defence counsels strongly opposed the police's remand application and said that their client had nothing to do with the violence and was merely "at the wrong place at the wrong time."

Slogans of "Jo Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal" were raised outside the court when Sidhu was produced before it amid high security earlier on Tuesday.

Sidhu was arrested from near Karnal.

He is accused of fuelling chaos and clashes when the tractor rally by farmers protesting against the Centre's three agricultural laws descended into violence on Republic Day.

During the clashes, a section of protesters had entered the Red Fort and hoisted a Sikh religious flag. Sidhu had absconded after the incident. Last week, police had announced a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh for information on Sidhu and others.

On January 31, Sidhu uploaded a 15 minute video message, titled 'Straight from my soul', on his Facebook account.

In the video, he was seen giving an emotional statement in Punjabi, which loosely translates to: "I am being defamed...I had left my whole life behind, and come here to join the Punjabis in their protest. But now I am being labelled a traitor."

(With inputs from IANS)

