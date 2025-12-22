Goa Zilla Panchayat Results: Who is Radhika Paleykar? Giant killer who defeated BJP, Congress in Arambol The recently concluded elections saw a remarkable voter turnout of 70.81 per cent, reflecting strong engagement across the state. Over 226 candidates contested these local body polls.

Panaji:

Independent candidate Radhika Uday Paleykar on Monday won the Arambol Zilla Panchayat seat amid vote counting in high-stakes Goa Zilla Panchayat Election. Paleykar has been hailed as a giant killer after defeating candidates from both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress in what is considered their stronghold.

The BJP had fielded Manisha Santosh Korkhankar, while the Congress nominee was Natty Piter Fernandes from Arambol.

About Radhika Paleykar?

Radhika Paleykar is a local political figure in North Goa’s Arambol region. She won the election from Arambol as an independent candidate. Paleykar held an ardent campaign in the region. She reached door-to-door and held community engagement programmes in several villages.

Palyekar emphasised her dedication to fostering local growth, maintaining transparency and tackling community challenges head-on. She urged voters to back a candidate who prioritises practical, grassroots solutions and responsible governance, highlighting the importance of citizens actively engaging in decisions that shape the future of their constituency.

Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025

The trends so far in the Goa Zilla Panchayat Election 2025 shows the BJP leading the race, though the overall outcome across the 50 seats is still taking shape.

According to the latest trends in counting:

BJP has secured 9 seats, emerging as the front-runner

Congress has managed to win 3 seats

Both GFP and MGP have captured 1 seat each

Independent candidate Radhika Paleykar has also claimed a victory in her constituency

The recently concluded elections saw a remarkable voter turnout of 70.81 per cent, reflecting strong engagement across the state. Over 226 candidates contested these local body polls, representing major parties such as the BJP, Congress, AAP, Goa Forward Party (GFP), and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), along with several independent contenders.

