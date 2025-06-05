Who is Pinaki Misra? Know about former BJD MP with whom Mahua Moitra tied the knot Born on October 23, 1959 in Odisha's Puri, Pinaki Misra is a veteran politician and senior advocate. He holds a BA (Hons) in History from St Stephen's College and an LLB from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra tied the knot with former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MP Pinaki Misra in a star-studded private ceremony abroad. A photo from the wedding has gone viral on social media, showing 50-year-old Moitra and 65-year-old Misra holding hands and smiling together after marriage. However, there has been no official confirmation of the wedding from the two politicians. According to media reports, the wedding took place in Germany.

Who is Pinaki Mishra?

Born on October 23, 1959 in Odisha's Puri, Pinaki Misra is a veteran politician and senior advocate. He holds a BA (Hons) in History from St Stephen's College and an LLB from the Faculty of Law, University of Delhi.

He started his political career with the Indian National Congress, winning the Puri Lok Sabha seat in 1996, and later joined the Biju Janata Dal and was re-elected multiple times, including victories in 2009, 2014, and 2019.

Pinaki Misra has served as member of several parliamentary panels

During his political tenure, Pinaki Misra has served as a member of several key parliamentary panels, including the Standing Committee on Finance, the Business Advisory Committee, the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence, the Standing Committee on Civil Aviation, and the Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Pinaki Mishra in 1996 contested the Puri Lok Sabha seat as a Congress candidate and won against Braja Kishore Tripathy, who was then the sitting MP and Union Minister from Puri.

A senior advocate in the Supreme Court of India, Pinaki has argued cases in nearly all High Courts and major tribunals across India. Earlier, he was previously married to Sangita Misra. Now, he is married to Mahua Moitra, a TMC MP from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. He has one son and daughter from the first marriage.