Who is Nupur Bora? Assam officer under probe after Rs 2 crore in cash and jewellery recovered

Nupur Bora, an Assam Civil Service (ACS) officer, is under probe after a raid on her residence by the Chief Minister’s Special Vigilance Cell. The search operation, conducted on Monday, led to the seizure of cash worth ₹92 lakh and jewellery valued at nearly ₹2 crore. The raid is part of an ongoing investigation into her allegedly disproportionate wealth and her involvement in land-related corruption.

Allegations of illegal land registration

According to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Bora is accused of facilitating the illegal registration of government and Satra land in the names of suspected illegal settlers, referred to as “Miya” by some political groups. The term “Miya” is used in Assam to describe Bengali-speaking Muslims, a group that has been often targeted by the BJP as “illegal migrants” from Bangladesh.

Originally scheduled for Sunday night, the raid was delayed as Bora was reportedly at a guest house. The operation resumed early Monday morning, starting at her Guwahati residence and extending to three other locations linked to her. Authorities also raided Bora’s rented residence in Barpeta, where the investigation is ongoing.

Local activist group Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS), led by Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi, filed a formal complaint against Bora. The complaint alleges that Bora maintained a “rate card” for land-related services, with bribes ranging from ₹1,500 for land maps to ₹2 lakh for changing names in land records. This further supports the allegations of corruption against the officer.

Nupur Bora, who was serving for only six years, is accused of accumulating significant wealth. According to the vigilance cell, she owns several properties, with documentation of these assets uncovered during the raids.