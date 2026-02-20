Who is Namgya C Khampa? 2000-batch IFS officer who attended Trump's Board of Peace meeting on India's behalf

New Delhi:

India took an "observer" seat as it participated in the first meeting of US President Donald Trump’s Board of Peace on Gaza on February 19. New Delhi was represented by Namgya Choden Khampa, Charge d'Affaires at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC.

India had not attended the January 22 launch event in Davos, where Trump formally unveiled the Board of Peace, an initiative aimed at promoting long-term stability in Gaza and potentially addressing other global conflicts. The board is Trump's attempt to establish an alternative to the United Nations and work to resolve world issues.

Who is Namgya Khampa

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Namgya C Khampa is a 2000 batch Indian Foreign Service officer. As of February 2026, she is serving as Chargé d’Affaires and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington, DC, where she leads the mission in the absence of an ambassador and manages key aspects of India US diplomatic engagement.

Before her current posting, she served as India’s High Commissioner to Kenya, where she worked to strengthen bilateral relations and expand development cooperation. In 2023, while based in Nairobi, she was also concurrently accredited as India’s Ambassador to Somalia.

Earlier in her career, Khampa was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Kathmandu, Nepal. She has had 2 stints in China, serving at India’s diplomatic mission there from 2002 to 2006 and again from 2013 to 2016.

From 2009 to 2013, she was posted at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York. During that period, she was elected as a member of the United Nations Advisory Committee on Administrative and Budgetary Questions from 2011 to 2013 and represented India on the Executive Boards of UNDP and UNFPA.

At the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, she has overseen divisions handling relations with the United States, Sri Lanka and Myanmar. Between 2016 and 2018, she served on deputation at the Prime Minister’s Office. From 2018 to 2020, she headed the Development Partnership Division in the foreign ministry, managing India’s grant assistance and development cooperation with neighbouring countries.

Khampa holds a Master's degree and an M Phil in international relations.

