Who is Mahesh Kewat? BJP leader set for Rajya Sabha debut after EC rejects Natarajan's nomination

New Delhi:

The Congress party suffered a significant political setback in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday after the nomination of its Rajya Sabha candidate, Meenakshi Natarajan, was rejected during scrutiny. The development has virtually ensured a clean sweep for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in all three Rajya Sabha seats from the state.

BJP had earlier raised objections to Natarajan’s nomination papers, alleging discrepancies and concealment of important information. Following the rejection of her nomination, BJP’s third candidate, Mahesh Kewat, is now poised to secure victory unopposed.

Who Is Mahesh Kewat?

Mahesh Kewat is a veteran BJP leader with a long-standing association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the party’s organisational network. Earlier this week, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised Kewat’s decades of public service and ideological commitment.

According to Yadav, Kewat has been associated with the RSS since childhood and has held several responsibilities within the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the BJP’s youth wing. He has also served in various capacities within the Sangh Parivar.

Highlighting Kewat’s social background, the Chief Minister said his nomination reflects the continuation of the legacy associated with Nishad Raj, a revered figure in Hindu mythology. Kewat has also previously served as Chairman of the Madhya Pradesh Fishermen Welfare Board.

Kewat has previously served as District Vice President in Tikamgarh, District Minister in Tikamgarh, and has also been associated with the party’s national executive committee.

Why was Meenakshi Natarajan’s nomination rejected?

The BJP had alleged that Natarajan’s nomination papers contained multiple deficiencies and that certain details had been withheld. One of the key objections raised by the party was the alleged non-disclosure of a legal case pending before a court in Telangana.

Election authorities reportedly accepted the objections during the scrutiny process, leading to the rejection of Natarajan’s nomination and effectively ending Congress’s challenge in the Rajya Sabha contest.

BJP’s victory on all three seats now certain

With the Congress candidate out of the race, the BJP is now set to win all three Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh without a contest.

The party already had sufficient legislative support to ensure the election of its other two candidates, Tarun Chugh and Rajneesh Agrawal. Following the rejection of Natarajan’s nomination, Mahesh Kewat is expected to be declared elected as the BJP’s third successful candidate, giving the ruling party a complete sweep in the state’s Rajya Sabha elections.

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