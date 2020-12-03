Image Source : INDIA TV Mahashay Dharampal Gulati: All about 'King of Spices'- MDH owner

The owner of famous masala brand MDH Dharampal Gulati passed away on Thursday morning. He was 98-years-old. Popularly known as 'dalaji' and 'Mahashayji', Dharampal Gulati was called 'King of Spices'.

According to reports, Gulati was undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi for the last three weeks. He suffered a cardiac arrest on Thursday morning. The nonagenarian breathed list last at 5:30 AM.

In 2019, He was honoured with Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award in the country.

Mahashian Di Hatti, better known as MDH, is a popular brand of spices in India.

Gulati, popularly referred to as 'Mahashay ji', was born in 1919 in Pakistan's Sialkot, where the roots of the multi-million dollar empire lay.

Father of Mahashay Dharampal and founder of MDH, Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati, moved to Delhi after the partition of India.

Mahashay Chunni Lal Gulati sold spices from a small shop Mahashian Di Hat, where the masala brand began. Dharampal quit school when he was in the fifth standard to help his father at the shop.

Dharampal restarted his family business, and began selling spices. As the business took off, he rented another shop in Chandni Chowk in 1953.

MDH masala was set up in the national capital, Delhi in 1959 after Dharampal Gulati bought a plot in Kirti Nagar to start his own factory. And later, opened the same at Ajmal Khan Road in Karol Bagh area, and this led to the birth of Mahashian Di Hatti Limited (MDH).

Today, the company sells its spices across the globe such as Switzerland, Japan, the US, and Canada, making Gulati the highest paid FMCG (Fast Moving Consumer Goods) CEO in India in 2017.

Dharampal owns a Mahashay Chuni Lal Charitable Trust, which facilitates a hospital with 250 beds. It also runs a mobile hospital which reaches out to slum dwellers. Four schools are also being run by this trust, and it provides financial support to people in need.

