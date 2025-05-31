Who is Instagram influencer Sharmistha Panoli? Why was she arrested and what did Kangana Ranaut say? Instagram influencer and law student Sharmistha Panoli was arrested for allegedly making communal remarks in a video, sparking a national debate on free speech, with Kangana Ranaut backing her release.

New Delhi:

A Pune Law University student and Instagram influencer, Sharmistha Panoli, has been arrested by Kolkata Police for allegedly posting a video containing communal remarks, in which she criticised Bollywood actors for their silence on Operation Sindoor. She was taken into custody from Gurugram after an arrest warrant was issued against her.

Who is Sharmistha Panoli?

Sharmistha Panoli, 22, is a law student at Pune Law University and a popular Instagram influencer with hundreds of thousands of followers. Known for her outspoken views on current affairs, she came into the national spotlight following a controversial video she posted on May 14, 2025, reacting to the Pahalgam terror attack and a Pakistani follower’s comments defending the attackers.

What triggered the controversy?

Panoli posted a video in response to the Pakistani user who questioned India's military stance. In her video, she also criticised Bollywood celebrities for their silence on Operation Sindoor, a military operation following the terror attack. However, the issue escalated when she allegedly made derogatory remarks about Islam and the Prophet Muhammad, which many found offensive.

Her comments led to a massive social media backlash, with hashtags like #ArrestSharmistha trending on X (formerly Twitter). She received rape and death threats, and several users, including those from India and Pakistan, demanded legal action.

Legal action and arrest by Kolkata Police

After receiving multiple complaints, Kolkata Police registered an FIR and attempted to serve legal notices to Panoli and her family. When they failed to respond, a warrant of arrest was issued. She was eventually arrested in Gurugram, Haryana, and brought to Kolkata on transit remand.

On being produced before the court, the magistrate rejected both the police’s plea for custody and Panoli’s bail application, sending her to judicial custody till June 13, 2025.

According to sources, she has been booked under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including:

Section 196(1)(a) – Promoting enmity between groups

Section 299 – Outraging religious feelings

Section 352 – Intentional insult to provoke breach of peace

Section 353(1)(c) – Incitement to public mischief

Kolkata Police responds to allegations of 'unlawful arrest'

Following criticism online, Kolkata Police issued a statement clarifying that due legal process was followed. The statement read:

“All legal procedures were duly adhered to. All attempts were made to serve notice, but she was found absconding on every occasion. Consequently, a warrant of arrest was issued by the competent court… We urge all concerned to refrain from spreading unverified or speculative content and to rely on authentic sources.”

Kangana Ranaut comes out in support

Amid growing media attention, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut extended her support to Panoli via her Instagram Stories. She wrote:

“I agree that Sharmistha used some unpleasant words for her expression, but such words most youngsters use these days. She apologised for her statements and that should be enough. No need to bully and harass her further. She should be released immediately.”

Kangana’s comments have sparked fresh debate around free speech, youth expression, and legal action over digital content.

What did Sharmistha say in her apology?

After facing public outrage and threats, Panoli deleted the video and issued an unconditional apology on May 15 through Instagram and X. She wrote, “I do hereby tender my UNCONDITIONAL APOLOGY. Whatever was put are my personal feelings and I never intentionally wanted to hurt anybody. So anybody is hurt, I'm sorry… Henceforth, I will be cautious in my public posts.”

Despite her apology, legal action continued, and the police seized her phone and laptop for forensic analysis to determine whether any manipulated or offensive content remained.

Multiple FIRs and legal challenge

Panoli's legal team has raised concerns over multiple FIRs filed for the same offence, which they argue violates Supreme Court guidelines. Her lawyer, Mohammad Shamimuddin, also pointed out that under Section 35(3) of BNSS, prior notice should have been served before the arrest, which they claim was not done.

The bigger picture: Free speech vs hate speech

The arrest of Sharmistha Panoli has reignited discussions around the limits of free speech, the responsibility of influencers, and the role of law enforcement in regulating digital expression. While some argue that her remarks were offensive and deserved legal scrutiny, others, including Kangana Ranaut, view the arrest as an overreach and suppression of free speech, especially given her public apology.

With the matter now in court and further investigation underway, the case is likely to continue making headlines as it touches on several contentious themes in India’s digital, legal, and socio-political landscape.